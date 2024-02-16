Clarion Swimming & Diving: Cary’s Record-Breaking Night Highlights Halfway Point of PSAC Championships

CARLISLE, Pa. — Connor Cary won his sixth individual Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) championship and was part of a winning relay that represented his eighth total conference crown, highlighting the Golden Eagles swimming & diving teams’ thrilling second day at the PSAC Swimming Championships.

Halfway through the meet, the Golden Eagles’ men’s team sits in second place with 299 team points.

A stalwart at the conference championships throughout his career, Cary added to his impressive trophy case with one more championship effort in the 100 Fly. He cruised past the rest of the field by better than a full second, setting program and conference records in the event with a time of 47.26. That broke his own program record of 47.51 set last year and would rank among the top times in the nation in the event this season entering this weekend.

Cary was not done with that, though, helping the 400 Medley Relay team to their own program record and conference championship. Along with David Bocci, Gavin Guckavan, and Austin Prokopec, the 400 Medley Relay team set a new school record of 3:16.74, edging out West Chester’s second-place effort and breaking the mark set last year by Cary, Bocci, Dominic Cortopassi and Paul Flowers.

Of course, Cary was not the only Golden Eagle to rack up major points for the team in the 100 Fly. For the last several years Clarion has been capable of rolling out top contenders in the butterfly events and tonight is no different as three other Golden Eagles reached Thursday’s A heat. Bocci finished sixth overall with a time of 49.54, followed by Guckavan’s 49.61 and Mason Peck’s eighth-place effort of 49.62. Henry Miller and Prokopec scored from the B heat, taking 10th and 13th respectively.

The evening started with a third-place effort in the 200 Free Relay, with the quartet of Prokopec, Guckavan, Ryan Ehlers, and Henry Miller finishing the race in a time of 1:23.10. Michael Lintelman took eighth place in the 400 IM with a time of 4:07.03 to contribute 11 more team points to the total.

Dominic Cortopassi contributed the second-best individual finish of the night for the Clarion men, taking third place in the 200 Free with an NCAA B Cut of 1:40.08. Trent Napholz chipped in from the B heat with a time of 1:42.16.

Golden Eagle Women’s Swimming & Diving Holds Strong in Second Place Halfway Through Championships

The Golden Eagle women’s swimming & diving team put together another excellent evening on Thursday, maintaining their second-place standing halfway through the 2024 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Swimming Championships. Clarion finished the day with 444 team points, behind only West Chester.

Things started with a bang in the 200 Free Relay, with the Golden Eagles taking third in the field to open the night. Madelynn McTeer, Amanda Fetsko, Haley Miller, and Hannah Greenway combined for a team time of 1:35.50, less than a half-second behind IUP’s second-place team as well as a half-second ahead of Bloomsburg’s fourth-place squad.

The Golden Eagles kept that same momentum up in the 100 Fly, with a pair of competitors reaching the A heat on Thursday night and two others cracking the scoring in the event. Greenway struck again as the team’s top finisher in the event, placing fourth overall with a time of 56.80 just .01 behind third place. Michaela Hinkson was just a second and change behind her, taking seventh with a time of 58.03. In the B heat, Emma Dorsey took 11th overall with a time of 58.54, and Zoey Beck scored in the C heat with a time of 59.01.

Freshman Sarah Grimenstein reached the top final heat of the 400 IM, placing seventh with a time of 4:42.19. Corina Paszek also scored in the event, taking 13th overall with a time of 4:44.69 which represented a five-second improvement over her preliminary time from the morning.

Joslyn Jurski – who on Wednesday night broke a school record in the 1000 Free – continued her exciting week at the conference championship with the best individual finish of the night for the Golden Eagle women, taking third in the 200 Free with a time of 1:52.08. That cleared the NCAA B cut mark in the event by a full second. Fetsko just barely missed out on making the top heat herself, winning the B heat and taking ninth overall with a time of 1:53.15, while Maria Wold took 14th overall. Jordan Kutchak also contributed points in the 200 Free, placing 24th.

Wrapping things up on Thursday was the 400 Medley Relay team of Maddy Murphy, McTeer, Greenway, and Miller. They took fourth overall with a time of 3:54.45.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.