Hearing Rescheduled for Local Woman Accused of Stealing Laundry Pods from Rimersburg Dollar General

Friday, February 16, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a local woman regarding an alleged theft that occurred at Rimersburg Dollar General has been continued.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 34-year-old Justy Rae Steim, of Templeton, that was scheduled for Tuesday, February 13, has been continued and will resume on Tuesday, March 12, at 9:45 a.m., with Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill presiding.

She faces the following charges:

  • Retail Theft – Take Merchandise, Felony 3

The preliminary hearing has been continued three times, on December 26, on January 16, and on February 13.

Steim remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $2,500.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Clarion were dispatched to Dollar General on State Route 68, in Rimersburg, Madison Township, Clarion County, for a report of a retail theft at 3:55 p.m. on Monday, February 6.

Upon arrival on the scene, police were advised that Justy Steim was seen on surveillance video opening and taking Gain laundry pods from the containers and placing them in her jacket, the complaint states.

Steim then left the store without paying for the items, the complaint indicates.

This is a third retail theft offense for Steim, the complaint notes.

Steim was arraigned at 10:30 a.m. on May 10, 2023, in front of Judge Miller.


