Police: Man Sideswipes Tractor-Trailer While Attempting to Pass Along Interstate 80

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 20-year-old man was cited after he reportedly sideswiped a tractor-trailer in Paint Township earlier this week.

According to a Thursday report by Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred at 1:46 p.m. on Sunday, February 11, on Interstate 80 east in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2012 Toyota Camry driven by 20-year-old Tyler A. Bandlow, of Grand Rapids, MI, was in the left lane attempting to pass a 2015 Freightliner operated by 48-year-old Singh Amarjeet, of Shawnee, KS, which was in the right lane.

According to police, Bandlow crossed over the center line and sideswiped the tractor-trailer.

Both Bandlow and Amarjeet were using a seat belt and were not injured.

Bandlow’s vehicle sustained disabling damage, but the tractor-trailer received minor functional damage.

According to police, Bandlow was charged with a traffic violation.

