Ronald F. Wareham, 70, of Worth Twp, Stoneboro, passed away on February 14, 2024 at home.

Ron was born in Grove City on September 18, 1953 to the late Floyd and Ruth (Perrine) Wareham.

Ron worked for many years in road construction and on his farm.

Ron loved his work and caring for his farm.

He also enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting, and spending time with his dogs.

Most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He married his beloved wife: Linda S. Sheffer, on May 16, 1987, she survives at home.

He is also survived by his children: Kelly (Pillar) Gregerson of Lancaster, SC; Samuel (Kayla) Wareham of Polk; and Ellen Wareham of Columbus, OH, grandchildren: Wyatt; and Cassidy Wareham, siblings: Joan Freeland; and Alfred (Patricia) Wareham, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents Ron was preceded in death by his two brothers: Tom & Denny Wareham, sister: Joyce Wareham, and nephew: Billy Sloss.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose And Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 99 Franklin Street, Stoneboro, where visitation will take place from 12 pm – 2 pm on Saturday, February 17.

A funeral service will follow at 2 pm with Rev. Aaron Gadsby officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to AHN Hospice – 121 Champion Way, Suite 300, Canonsburg, PA 15317, www.ahn.org/about/support-ahn.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com.

