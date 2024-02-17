7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Saturday, February 17, 2024 @ 12:02 AM
Today
A chance of snow showers, mainly before 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. West wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a southwest wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind 8 to 16 mph.
Washington’s Birthday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. West wind 6 to 8 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 49.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday Night
Rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
