BREAKING NEWS: State Police Searching for Missing Teen

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) — State Police in Franklin are searching for a missing teenager.

Trooper Buckley identified the missing teenager as 14-year-old Aadan Larison.

Larison is described as a black male, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing around 130 pounds. He has chin-length black dreadlocks.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants.

Larison has been listed in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as missing. Authorities believe he may be in the Oil City area.

Police said he is also wanted for probation violations from Chester County.

Anyone who has seen Larison or has information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the police. If he is spotted within the city limits, contact Oil City Police at 814-678-3080. If he is seen elsewhere, please reach out to the Franklin-based State Police at 814-676-6596.

