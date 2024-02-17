 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

BREAKING NEWS: State Police Searching for Missing Teen

Saturday, February 17, 2024 @ 07:02 PM

Posted by exploreClarion

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) — State Police in Franklin are searching for a missing teenager.

Trooper Buckley identified the missing teenager as 14-year-old Aadan Larison.

Larison is described as a black male, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing around 130 pounds. He has chin-length black dreadlocks.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants.

Larison has been listed in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as missing. Authorities believe he may be in the Oil City area.

Police said he is also wanted for probation violations from Chester County.

Anyone who has seen Larison or has information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the police. If he is spotted within the city limits, contact Oil City Police at 814-678-3080. If he is seen elsewhere, please reach out to the Franklin-based State Police at 814-676-6596.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.