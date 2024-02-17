Case Against Local Man Accused of Fleeing Police Through Bedroom Window Moves to Common Pleas Court

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The case against a local man who reportedly fled police through a bedroom window in Clarion Borough has transferred to Common Pleas Court.

Court documents indicate the following criminal charges against 27-year-old Zephaniah A. Vickers, of Clarion, were waived for court during a preliminary hearing on February 13 in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill:

Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Flight To Avoid Apprehension/Trial/Punishment, Misdemeanor 2

The case has been transfereed to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

He remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail in lieu of $50,000.00 monetary bail.

A formal arraignment is scheduled for March 6 at 9:00 a.m. with President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton presiding.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on January 4, 2024, a known person reported to Clarion Borough Police Department that they were being harassed by Zephaniah A. Vickers. A JNET (Pennsylvania’s Justice Network) search was conducted, and it was learned that Vickers was a NCIC (National Crime Information Center) wanted person with full extradition from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office.

Officers responded to Vickers’ residence and knocked on the door. Detective Roger Wright, of the Clarion Borough Police Department, noted that a person pulled the curtain back and looked out the door window, but no one would answer the door. Repeated attempts were made, but still no answer—despite Officer Taylor Smith hearing someone at the door inside the apartment, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, after confirming that the apartment is occupied and rented by the only person on the lease—Zephaniah Vickers, police applied for and were granted a search warrant for the residence.

After continuing to receive no answer at the door, the officer used force to enter the apartment; however, no one was located in the residence. Officers came across a closed bedroom door that would not open. Again, officers forced entry through the door, which was barricaded by two dressers, the complaint states.

When officers entered the bedroom, they found an open window, and within a short time, Clarion 9-1-1 dispatch reported that a white male was observed running south across Wood Street, the complaint states.

While conducting an interior sweep of the residence, officers observed drug paraphernalia in plain view and seized two needles, a spoon with residue, and a glass smoking pipe that was located inside a safe, the complaint indicates.

Clarion Borough Police then requested an arrest warrant for Vickers.

He was arraigned at 2:10 p.m. on February 7 in front of Judge Schill, and placed in the Clarion County Jail.

