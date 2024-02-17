Clarion Comets Compete at Youngstown State High School Meet

YOUNGSTOWN, Oh. (EYT) — The Clarion Comets Track Club continued their successful run through the winter months at Eastern Ohio’s best indoor track meets.

Seven members of the club participated and were coached by Assistant Coach Lee Weber on Saturday, February 10.

Hannah Ithen started the running and jumping for the Comets by taking 39th place in the 60-meter dash, with a time of 8.7 seconds, a new personal record (PR). Her long jump qualified her for the finals and she placed 9th with a jump of 16’1.25” also a PR.

Gianna Louise made her debut race for the Comets’ count as she came in 67th place in the 60m with a time of 9:18. Aiden Fox also participated in the long jump for the Comets. He placed 8th in the long jump finals, jumping 19’8.5” setting a new PR.

Isaac Lerch placed 15th in the long jump with an 18’4” performance.

The mid-distance runners were represented by Comet girls Adisen Jackson and Bryn Anderson. Jackson continued her stellar indoor season in 31st place with a time of 5:45 in the 1600 meters.

Anderson, a sixth grader, ran a gutsy race with a time in the 1600m of 6:31 coming in 69th place overall and first place for all 6th graders. Josh Turner ran for the Comet boys competing in the 1600m with a 77th-place finish, just missing his personal record with a time of 5:23.

Fox also competed in the triple jump for the Comet boys, finishing in a remarkable 7th place with a jump of 39’4.25”. Soon after, the 800 runners lined up with Anderson, the lone girl Comet competitor, finishing in 3:00.17 in 73rd place, one second off her best performance at SPIRE.

Turner competed for the Comet boys in the 800m, coming in 77th place at 2:30.42.

Two Comets competed in the 200 meters with Lerch coming in 41st place in a time of 25:88 for the boys. On the girls’ side, Louise finished in 55th place, with a time of 30:45.

The Clarion Comets return to Youngstown for their season finale at the Youngstown State High School Meet #4 on February 17.

