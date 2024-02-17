Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mushroom Burgers

They’re moist, tender and full of flavor!

Ingredients

2 cups finely chopped fresh mushrooms

2 large eggs, lightly beaten



1/2 cup dry bread crumbs1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese1/2 cup finely chopped onion1/4 cup all-purpose flour1/2 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon dried thyme1/4 teaspoon pepper1 tablespoon canola oil4 whole wheat hamburger buns, split4 lettuce leavesOptional: Sliced tomatoes and mayonnaise

Directions

1. In a large bowl, combine the first 9 ingredients. Shape into four 3/4-in.-thick patties.

2. In a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add burgers; cook until crisp and lightly browned, 3-4 minutes on each side. Serve on buns with lettuce and, if desired, tomato and mayonnaise.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.