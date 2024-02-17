Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mushroom Burgers
They’re moist, tender and full of flavor!
Ingredients
2 cups finely chopped fresh mushrooms
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1/2 cup finely chopped onion
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon dried thyme
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 tablespoon canola oil
4 whole wheat hamburger buns, split
4 lettuce leaves
Optional: Sliced tomatoes and mayonnaise
Directions
1. In a large bowl, combine the first 9 ingredients. Shape into four 3/4-in.-thick patties.
2. In a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add burgers; cook until crisp and lightly browned, 3-4 minutes on each side. Serve on buns with lettuce and, if desired, tomato and mayonnaise.
