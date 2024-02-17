

Gloria Kay Guntrum, 74, of Rimersburg, PA passed away on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.

She was born on October 21, 1949, in Butler, PA; the daughter of Jack Leroy and Esther (Kinney) Cratty.

Gloria was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Knox, PA. She loved sitting on her porch with her family, listening to music and reading. Gloria cherished her family and the time spent with them.

Her memory will be cherished by son, James Lewis Guntrum, Jr and wife, Hazel of Parker; daughter, Stacy Lyn Edinger and husband, Buddy of Sligo; sister, Brenda Mackinlay and husband, Bob of Rimersburg; 13 grandchildren, Jami Resseger whom she raised, Joshua, Brittany, Darrin Jr. “DJ”, Benjamin, Kaylene, Andria, Bobby, Becca, Madison, James III, Chloe, and Clayton; 27 great-grandchildren; and three bonus children, Olivia Pinson Harry Cooper and Billie Pinson.

Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, James Lewis Guntrum, Sr.; her companion of the last 18 years, Pierre Pinson; daughters, Michelle Ann Guntrum, Melissa Ann Mohney, and Deana Marie Kozakovsky; her brother, Corry Harding; and a sister, Patty Leadbetter.

Friends and family will be received on Saturday, February 17, 2024, from 10 AM until the time of services at 11 AM at the Grace Community Church of Curllsville, 3225 Curllsville Rd, Sligo, PA 16255 with Pastor Tom Switzer officiating.

Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery, Rimersburg, PA.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To send an online condolence to Gloria’s family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

