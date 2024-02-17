Golden Eagles Wrestling Defeated on the Road at Rider

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. — The Golden Eagle wrestling team started the final weekend of the dual match season with a road match on Friday afternoon, falling by a 27-9 score to Rider.

The Golden Eagles first got on the scoreboard in the 141-pound bout, where Ryan Sullivan defeated Will Betancourt by decision. Sullivan was the aggressor early and often against Betancourt, taking him down in the first period and generally keeping Betancourt moving backward.

That eventually led to a couple of stalling calls against Betancourt, with the last of those giving Sullivan a 6-1 lead.

The riding time point added one more to Sullivan’s tally as he took the 7-1 decision.

Those proved to be the only points of the match until the very end, with Cam Pine picking up a win by forfeit at 184 pounds. Bouts the rest of the way were largely tight, though, including an exciting effort at 149 pounds for Kyle Schickel. Schickel quickly took down nationally-ranked Quinn Kinner and tilted him for two near-fall points, giving him a 5-0 lead in the opening minute of the first period.

Kinner rebounded with four straight points to tie the bout before the end of the second period, and he eventually tacked on five more points down the stretch for the 10-6 win over Schickel.

In general, the matches at the lighter weights provided some of the most exciting wrestling of the day. Joey Fischer lost a close bout to Tyler Klinsky at 125 pounds, giving up the only takedown of the match late in the second period in falling by a 5-1 score.

At 133 pounds, TJ England pulled off a pair of reversals in the first period against Richie Koehler, cutting the deficit of that bout to 5-4 but ultimately falling 9-4.

The heavyweight bout also had some excitement, as Austin Chapman came up just a bit short. Chapman got a quick escape at the start of the second period to build a 1-0 lead on David Szuba, but Szuba took him down before the end of the second period and held on for the 4-1 decision.

Clarion will be back in action at home on Sunday afternoon when they host Central Michigan at 2 p.m.

Rider 27, Clarion 9

197 – Azeem Bell (Rider) over Ethan Wiant (Clarion) (MD 11-0)

285 – David Szuba (Rider) over Austin Chapman (Clarion) (Dec 4-1)

125 – Tyler Klinsky (Rider) over Joey Fischer (Clarion) (Dec 5-1)

133 – Richie Koehler (Rider) over TJ England (Clarion) (Dec 9-4)

141 – Ryan Sullivan (Clarion) over Will Betancourt (Rider) (Dec 7-1)

149 – Quinn Kinner (Rider) over Kyle Schickel (Clarion) (Dec 10-6)

157 – Colton Washleski (Rider) over John Altieri (Clarion) (MD 15-5)

165 – Jake Silverstein (Rider) over Eli Brinsky (Clarion) (Dec 10-4)

174 – Michael Wilson (Rider) over Suds Dubler (Clarion) (MD 10-1)

184 – Cam Pine (Clarion) win by forfeit

