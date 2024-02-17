

Melanie Ann Benn, 54, of Clarion, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, February 15, 2024, at her home with her husband and son by her side.

She was born on November 18, 1969, in Oil City; daughter of Emanuel “Cy” and Sarah Wingard Benn, residing in Rimersburg.

Melanie married Jon Brown on January 29, 2024, who survives.

She worked as a material analyst.

Melanie loved spending time with her family and being home, reading, and watching anything science fiction.

In addition to her parents and husband, Melanie is survived by her son, Stephen Yonushonis of Pittsburgh, and her sister, Jackie Seigworth and her husband, Greg, of Lancaster.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion with Worship Leader, Gina DeLair, presiding.

Inurnment will take place in the Zion Union Cemetery in Emlenton.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

