Redbank Valley Public Library Awarded Nearly $52,000 in Keystone Grants

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) Office of Commonwealth Libraries (OCL) on Friday announced that nearly $4.5 million in funding has been awarded to 17 libraries in 14 counties for the construction and rehabilitation of public library facilities.

Redbank Valley Public Library received $51,735.09 as award recipients were selected through a competitive grant process.

The Keystone grants help public library facilities improve their operations, install equipment, and upgrade security systems.

“Pennsylvania’s libraries provide critical resources and services to the residents of their communities, and this funding will enable them to continue those efforts in state-of-the-art spaces,” said Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin.

Other libraries receiving the Keystone Grants for Public Library Facilities include:

Allegheny:

Shaler North Hills Library, $149,452.50

South Fayette Township Library, $750,000

Dormont Public Library, $50,000

Pleasant Hills Public Library, $208,202

Beaver:

Carnegie Free Library of Beaver Falls, $69,000

Berks:

Hamburg Public Library, $750,000

Bradford:

Monroeton Public Library, $62,323

Bucks:

Bucks County Free Library: James Michener Library Branch, $157,478.50

Chester:

Easttown Library, $45,000

Clearfield:

Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library, $329,262

Dauphin:

Hershey Public Library, $166,708

Lackawanna:

Lackawanna County Library System: Scranton Public Library: Nancy Kay Holmes Branch, $333,700

Lancaster:

Manheim Community Library, $750,000

Lebanon:

Lebanon Community Library, $68,500

Northampton:

Memorial Library of Nazareth and Vicinity, $250,000

York:

Guthrie Memorial Library, $294,975

The Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund was established by the General Assembly in 1993. The Department of Education, through the Office of Commonwealth Libraries, Bureau of Library Development, administers the public library portion of this program which is funded from a portion of the state’s realty transfer tax.

Grants pay up to 50 percent of eligible costs in planning, acquisition, construction, and rehabilitation of public libraries. Examples of fundable projects include but are not limited to: ADA upgrades, roof improvements, replacement windows, energy efficiency upgrades to HVAC systems, facility expansion, and new construction.

PDE’s Office of Commonwealth Libraries supports, develops, and provides library services for learning and advancement. For more information on the Pennsylvania Department of Education, visit the Department of Education website.

