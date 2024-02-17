 

REVENGE: Karns City Gets KSAC Redemption Over Clarion-Limestone

Saturday, February 17, 2024 @ 11:02 PM

Posted by Owen Krepps

CLARION Pa. (EYT)- Revenge is perhaps the greatest motivator out there. For the Karns City boy’s basketball team, it was exactly what they needed to push ahead of Clarion-Limestone in the 2023-24 KSAC Championship game.

The Gremlins, who lost to C-L last season in the KSAC title game, 51-46, emerged victorious this time with a 64-48 win at Tippin Gymnasium on the campus of PennWest Clarion.

“It was on our mind all season. We had to get our revenge game,” said Karns City senior Taite Beighley. “When they beat Redbank (in the semifinals) it was an upset. But maybe that is what we wanted.”

“We’ve had it marked off that this is what we wanted to do,” added Karns City coach Zach Kepple regarding winning the KSACs. “This is what the seniors wanted and what the team wanted. It definitely makes it more emotional because we had a chance to win it against this team last year.”

For the seniors on the team, the KSAC win is even more fitting given they won the conference during their freshman season as well, meaning they get to open and close their high school careers as KSAC champs.

“It’s amazing,” said Kepple. “They made a great team when these guys were freshmen. Then a lot of these guys played a lot as sophomores and juniors so they have a ton of experience on the court.”

But, of course, one more goal remains for the Gremlins, and that is to win District 9.

“As seniors, it is great to get another one. That is two now for us,” said Beighley. “Now there is one more goal in D9.”


