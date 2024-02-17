Robert Leo Shettler, age 92 of Knox, passed away Thursday afternoon, February 15, 2024, at his home.

Born November 15, 1931, in Knox, he was a son of the late Leo R. Shettler and Oma A. “Peg” Jordan Shettler.

He was a Korean Era Veteran serving in the 169th Infantry Regiment, 43rd Division of the United States Army, and was honorably discharged in December of 1952.

On December 24, 1954, Robert married the former Shirley Rossman, and the couple celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary this past Christmas Eve.

He retired from Astro Homes where he was a trailer builder.

Robert was a member of the Mt. Joy United Methodist Church and the Berlin-Bowser American Legion Post #720, both of Knox.

He enjoyed wood crafts and spending time with family, grandchildren, and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley; daughter, Jessica Leadbetter and husband, Bill, of Strattanville; six grandchildren: Kevin Gorham, Brandi Fair, B.J. Fair, Billy Leadbetter and wife, Lyssa, Rick Leadbetter and wife, Nikki, and Brandon Leadbetter and wife, Krissy, and six great-grandsons: Taylor, Kyden, Lincoln, Isaiah, RJ and Leo.

Robert is also survived by brothers, Jim Schettler of Knox and Ted Schettler of Erie; sisters, Ginny Schettler of Knox, Patricia Organsky of Plymouth Meeting, Joyce Schettler of Brookville and Barb Stroul and husband, Elliott, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Stephanie Gorham; son, James Shettler; brother, Richard Schettler; sister, Dot Cunningham, and son-in-law, Chuck Gorham.

Military honors will be accorded by the Berlin-Bowser American Legion Post #720 of Knox at 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox.

A memorial service will immediately follow in the funeral home with Reverend Wade Barto officiating.

Interment will take place at the Starr Cemetery in Ninevah.

Online condolences may be sent to Robert’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.