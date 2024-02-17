Sandra M. White, 77, of Distant passed away on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.

Born on February 26, 1946, in Baltimore, Maryland, she was a daughter of Edward M. and Charlotte E. (Carr) Radaker.

Sandra worked for Owens Illinois in Clarion until her retirement.

She is survived by her three children, Robin S. White-Mulholland and her husband, Steve, of Oak Ridge, Jeffrey T. White of Distant, and Stanley A. White and his wife, Annette, of Mayport; seven grandchildren, Alicia Rees, Breanna Brewer, Carisa West, Tommy White, Alexis Little, Melia White and Chantel Ortz; and a brother, Patrick A. Radaker, of Distant.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Conrad Radaker.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, February 19, 2024, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Steve Kromer officiating.

Interment will take place in the Middle Run Cemetery in Fairmount City.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

