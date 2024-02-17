 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 

Explore: Big Box Obits

 

Sandra M. White

Saturday, February 17, 2024 @ 09:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Sandra M. White, 77, of Distant passed away on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.

Born on February 26, 1946, in Baltimore, Maryland, she was a daughter of Edward M. and Charlotte E. (Carr) Radaker.

Sandra worked for Owens Illinois in Clarion until her retirement.

She is survived by her three children, Robin S. White-Mulholland and her husband, Steve, of Oak Ridge, Jeffrey T. White of Distant, and Stanley A. White and his wife, Annette, of Mayport; seven grandchildren, Alicia Rees, Breanna Brewer, Carisa West, Tommy White, Alexis Little, Melia White and Chantel Ortz; and a brother, Patrick A. Radaker, of Distant.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Conrad Radaker.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, February 19, 2024, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Steve Kromer officiating.

Interment will take place in the Middle Run Cemetery in Fairmount City.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.