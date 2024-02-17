 

SPONSORED: Luton’s Plumbing & Heating: Your Go-to Experts for Hot Water Tank Solutions

Saturday, February 17, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Over time, mineral sediment accumulates in your water heater. This buildup not only affects the heating efficiency of your tank but also ends up in your hot water before you cook or bathe.

Luton’s Plumbing & Heating can help you address these issues:

Annual Flushing: Luton’s can help by flushing your water heater annually to remove sediment. This maintenance practice ensures better performance and prolongs the lifespan of your water heater.

Tankless Water Heater: Alternatively, you might want to switch to a tankless water heater. These systems heat water on demand, eliminating the need for a storage tank and reducing the risk of sediment buildup.

Remember, Luton’s has been your trusted local plumbing professional for over 30 years, so turn to them for all your hot water concerns!

Contact Luton’s at 814-226-8695.

Proudly serving Clarion, Venango, Jefferson, and Armstrong County.

Luton’s Plumbing & Heating is located at 105 North First Street, Clarion, Pa., 16214.

Visit Luton’s online at www.lutonsplumbing.com.

