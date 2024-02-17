 

Tonight’s the Night: KSAC Championships to be Broadcast Live on Laurel Eye Clinic Hoops

Saturday, February 17, 2024 @ 10:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

CLARION Pa. (EYT) – Laurel Eye Clinic Hoops on exploreClarion.com continues tonight from PennWest Clarion’s Waldo S. Tippin Gymnasium with the 2024 Keystone Athletic Shortway Conference Basketball Championships.

The action begins with the third-seeded Karns City Lady Gremlins taking on the regular season champion Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs in the girls’ championship game.

Pre-game starts at 5:45 p.m. with Mike Kalinowski and Lexis Twentier on the call. Tip-off is at 6:00 p.m.

Then, third-seed Karns City will battle fourth-seeded Clarion-Limestone for the boys’ championship at 8:00 p.m.

Pre-game begins at 7:45 p.m. with Mike Kalinowski and Dustin Kifer on the call.

Both broadcasts will be available on exploreClarion YouTube channel.


