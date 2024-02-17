WATCH LIVE – Laurel Eye Clinic Hoops: Redbank Valley vs. Clarion-Limestone (KSAC Boys Semifinal)

Join Hall of Famer Mike Kalinowski and Dustin “Crowbar” Kifer for live action as the Bulldogs of Redbank Valley take on the Lions of Clarion-Limestone at PennWest Clarion’s Tippin Gymnasium. Game time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. with pregame at 7:15 p.m. (or following the first game.)

