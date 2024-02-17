State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Facebook Dog Scam

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigating Facebook Dog Scam

An investigation was launched into a reported Facebook dog scam in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

Trooper Herold said the theft took place sometime between 6:55 a.m. on January 11, and 11:07 a.m. on January 15.

Police say $200.00 was stolen after the victim sent the money through Zelle.

The victim is a 29-year-old Summerville woman.

Child Abuse Investigation in Richland Township

PSP Clarion investigated a child abuse incident that was reported around 5:00 p.m. on January 26, 2024, on State Route 58 in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say the reported victim is a six-year-old male from Parker.

Through investigation, it was determined that no crime occurred, police say.

DUI Crash Investigation Opened

Troopers investigated a DUI crash that occurred on the 700 block of Conneration Road, in Madison Township, Clarion County, around 9:30 p.m. on December 22, 2023.

Police say the arrestee is a known 37-year-old Rimersburg man.

The involved vehicle is a 1997 GMC.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Thursday, February 15, 2024.



Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.