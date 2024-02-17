 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Facebook Dog Scam

Saturday, February 17, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigating Facebook Dog Scam

An investigation was launched into a reported Facebook dog scam in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

Trooper Herold said the theft took place sometime between 6:55 a.m. on January 11, and 11:07 a.m. on January 15.

Police say $200.00 was stolen after the victim sent the money through Zelle.

The victim is a 29-year-old Summerville woman.

Child Abuse Investigation in Richland Township

PSP Clarion investigated a child abuse incident that was reported around 5:00 p.m. on January 26, 2024, on State Route 58 in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say the reported victim is a six-year-old male from Parker.

Through investigation, it was determined that no crime occurred, police say.

DUI Crash Investigation Opened

Troopers investigated a DUI crash that occurred on the 700 block of Conneration Road, in Madison Township, Clarion County, around 9:30 p.m. on December 22, 2023.

Police say the arrestee is a known 37-year-old Rimersburg man.

The involved vehicle is a 1997 GMC.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Thursday, February 15, 2024.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.