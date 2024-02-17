 

Tickets Available for Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department’s Henry Gun Raffle

Saturday, February 17, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

CLINTONVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Tickets are currently available for Clintonville’s Henry Gun Raffle which will be drawn on April 13.

The raffle is set for 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at the Clintonville Firehall.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m.

Ticket cost is $10.00. Event attendees must have a ticket to enter, but the winner does not need to be present.

Only 1,500 tickets are available.

There will be early bird drawings and 50/50 raffles.

Food and beverages will be provided with the purchase of a ticket.

Among the available prizes are:

– 357 Mag/.38 Special Big Boy Revolver with Bird’s Head Grip
– 308 Winchester Single Shot Rifle
– Golden Boy 22LR
– Homesteader Carbine – Henry Mag 9MM
– 35 Rem. Side Gate Lever Action
– 30-30 Brass Lever Action Side Gate
– 44 Mag/44 Special Big Boy Side Gate
– 45-70 Brad Side Gate Lever
– 45 Colt Big Boy Steel Large Loop 20″
– 17 HMR Silver Eagle

Participants must be 21 years of age to claim handguns. All state and federal laws apply and the winner is responsible for a background check.

Guns have been supplied by Morris Muzzleloading.

For more information, or to buy a ticket, visit clintonville-vfd-station-3.company.site/Henry-Gun-Raffle


