Tickets Available for Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department’s Henry Gun Raffle

CLINTONVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Tickets are currently available for Clintonville’s Henry Gun Raffle which will be drawn on April 13.

The raffle is set for 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at the Clintonville Firehall.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m.

Ticket cost is $10.00. Event attendees must have a ticket to enter, but the winner does not need to be present.

Only 1,500 tickets are available.

There will be early bird drawings and 50/50 raffles.

Food and beverages will be provided with the purchase of a ticket.

Among the available prizes are:

– 357 Mag/.38 Special Big Boy Revolver with Bird’s Head Grip

– 308 Winchester Single Shot Rifle

– Golden Boy 22LR

– Homesteader Carbine – Henry Mag 9MM

– 35 Rem. Side Gate Lever Action

– 30-30 Brass Lever Action Side Gate

– 44 Mag/44 Special Big Boy Side Gate

– 45-70 Brad Side Gate Lever

– 45 Colt Big Boy Steel Large Loop 20″

– 17 HMR Silver Eagle

Participants must be 21 years of age to claim handguns. All state and federal laws apply and the winner is responsible for a background check.

Guns have been supplied by Morris Muzzleloading.

For more information, or to buy a ticket, visit clintonville-vfd-station-3.company.site/Henry-Gun-Raffle

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.