7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Sunday, February 18, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Wind chill values as low as -4. Southwest wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Washington’s Birthday
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 38. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 20. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. South wind around 7 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
Wednesday Night
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday Night
Rain likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday
A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Saturday
A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
