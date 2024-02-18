7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Sunday, February 18, 2024 @ 12:02 AM
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Wind chill values as low as -4. Southwest wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Washington’s Birthday
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 38. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 20. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. South wind around 7 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
Wednesday Night
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday Night
Rain likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday
A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Saturday
A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.