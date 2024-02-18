

In Loving Memory of Andrew William Shawgo, our young, handsome boy who passed away peacefully on February 12, 2024.

Andrew was a cherished son, grandson, brother, friend, cousin, nephew, and uncle.

Andrew was born in Titusville on August 8, 1999, to Timothy W. Shawgo and Paula K. (Crabtree) Finnecy.

He was an exceptional artist and musician, ripping away with his little fingers playing “Sweet Child of Mine” by Guns and Roses at only 9 years old. Andrew loved to hunt, fish, and ride his dirt bike. He was our little daredevil, never afraid to take on any jump or hill, even when he was just a tiny child on his little DR 50. Known for his unwavering kindness, sense of humor, boundless generosity, and shall we say mischievousness, Andrew touched countless lives in profound ways.

Andrew will always be remembered for his extraordinary talents as an artist and musician, his ability to bring joy to those around him, and his genuine care and concern for others. Andrew’s presence brought light and happiness into the lives of everyone that he encountered, and he was and always will be deeply loved by his family and friends.

Andrew exemplified selflessness and courage, as he made his final sacrifice on February 14th, 2024. On Valentine’s Day at 2:00 a.m., Andrew finally got to live out his childhood dream of being his idol superhero, Spider-Man; only this Hero’s the real thing, as the entire Geisinger Hospital lit up and shined bright green for Andrew’s final gift. Andrew rolled down the hallways with his family surrounding him, walking right by his side as they made their way through the Geisinger Hospital staff standing in respect and admiration in his ‘Honor Walk’ for what would prove to be Andrew’s greatest, most courageous act of his life. Andrew, even in his death saved multiple lives through the sacrifice of his own, by donating his healthy heart on Valentine’s Day and remaining organs, bringing peace, happiness, and joy to those who received them, and through Andrew’s sacrifice, now shall live on another day. His legacy of compassion and bravery will forever inspire those who knew him and he will always be remembered as one of this life’s true and extremely rare heroes. Because that is exactly what he is.

Andrew is survived by his loving family members and friends, who will forever cherish his memory and the impact he had on their lives. Rest in peace, our dear little Andrew. Your light will forever continue to shine bright in our hearts, and your memory, as a HERO, will forever be cherished.

Surviving are his parents, Timothy Shawgo and Paula Finnecy of Oil City; his siblings, James Paul Finnecy of Carlisle, Erica Sterling and her husband Ian of Oil City, Joshua Robert Shawgo of Oil City, and Ryan William Finnecy of Oil City; two nieces, Avalynne and Adria Sterling; his maternal grandfather, Paul M. Crabtree; and his paternal grandmother, Donna L. McKey.

Andrew is also survived by his aunts and uncles, Kimberly and Dale Evans, Bryan and Angela Crabtree, Darrin Crabtree, Julie and Chris Schneider, and Debbie and Jim Letta; and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Floretta K. Crabtree; his paternal grandfather, William Shawgo; and two uncles, Michael Shawgo and John Anderson.

Visitation for family and friends will be held Monday (Feb. 19) from 4 – 7 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca. A Celebration of Andrew’s Life will be held privately for immediate family and close friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to Precious Paws (Animal Rescue), 3636 Rte. 257, Seneca, PA 16346; or Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 North 3rd Street Philadelphia, PA 19123, or online at www.donors1.org/give.

To express online condolences to Andrew’s family, visit www.hilebest.com.

