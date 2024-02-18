Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Teriyaki Glazed Chicken

Don’t hesitate to jump on board with this tasty teriyaki meal!

Ingredients

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breast halves, cut into strips

3 tablespoons canola oil, divided



4 medium carrots, julienned1 medium sweet onion, julienned1/2 cup soy sauce1/4 cup packed brown sugarHot cooked riceSesame seeds, toasted, optionalSliced green onions, optional

Directions

1. In a large skillet or wok, stir-fry chicken in 2 tablespoons oil until no longer pink, 6-8 minutes. Remove chicken and set aside.

2. In the same skillet, stir-fry carrots in remaining oil for 2 minutes. Add onion; stir-fry until vegetables are tender, 2-4 minutes longer.

3. Combine soy sauce and brown sugar; add to skillet. Bring to a boil. Return chicken to skillet. Boil until sauce is slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Serve with rice. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and green onions if desired.

