Featured Local Job: Office Assistant/Ophthalmic Technician

Sunday, February 18, 2024 @ 08:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Clarion Eye Care has an IMMEDIATE opening for an Office Assistant/Ophthalmic Technician position.

Clarion Eye Care is looking for a highly motivated people person to join their growing practice! The position will be for 36-40 hours per week. This will include one evening per week.

The ideal candidate must:
– be personable

– be a team player
– enjoy working with people
– be able to efficiently multitask
– be eager to learn
– be willing to be cross trained in other areas as needed

Experience is preferred but NOT required.

Candidates must bring their resume and apply in person at:

1350 East Main Street
Suite #20
Clarion, PA 16214


