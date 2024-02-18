 

Police: Missing 14-Year-Old Boy Found Safe

Sunday, February 18, 2024 @ 10:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) — A missing teenager has been found safe in Venango County.

Franklin-based State Police Trooper Buckley told exploreVenango.com that the Oil City Police Department located 14-year-old Aadan Larison on Saturday evening.

Larison, from Eastern Pa., was reported missing by the Uwchlan Township Police Department in Exton, Chester County.

After being reported missing, Larison was listed in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, with authorities speculating that he was in the Oil City area.

He remained in OCPD custody as of late Saturday night.

Further details regarding the circumstances of his discovery have not been disclosed at this time.


