Ronald R. Perry, 83, of Oil City, Pa., passed away on Friday, February 16, 2024, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, Pa., after an extended illness.

Born May 31, 1940, in Oil City, Pa., he was the son of the late Henry and Nannie Marie Coburn Perry.

Ron attended Cranberry Schools.

He worked for various companies over the years including Superior Refuse, Davidson-McNair, Weaver Buick, and Crivelli’s. Ron and his brother Tim did landscaping in the area for over 40 years.

He was a member of the Pulaski Club.

Ron enjoyed making sauerkraut every year and giving it to friends and family. He enjoyed gardening, bird watching, planting flowers, and anything to do with the outdoors.

He is survived by his daughter Cynthia Ochs, of Oil City; a grandson, Charsitopher Tashiro, of Concord Twp., OH; and longtime companion of 55 years Connie Keating, of Oil City, and her extended family who were like family to Ron.

He is also survived by one brother Henry Dixon Perry Jr. of Oil City; three sisters, Betty Ann Patterson, of Franklin; Barbara Perry, of Fairborn, OH; and Sally Eisenman of Tippery; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Richard, John, Bruce, Donald ”Bucky”, Lyle, and Gary Perry and by sisters Patricia Loll and Marjorie Goodwill.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 23, in the Reinsel Funeral Home at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. John Miller, presiding.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

