All American Custom Apparel & Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Sonny Stewart

Soldier Spotlight: Sonny Stewart
Sonny Stewart served our country in the United States Air Force.
Name: Virgil Ralph Stewart (Sonny)
Born: November 12, 1935
Died: December 30, 2023
Hometown: Sligo, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Air Force
Sonny joined the United States Air Force in 1955.
He took his basic training at Sampson Air Force Base in New York and then went to radio repair school at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois.
From 1956 to 1959, he was assigned permanent duty for the 741st AC&W radar site which was located on Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas.
He also served the community through his membership with the Clarion Rotary Club, as well as other charity-type organizations.
He was laid to rest in the Rimersburg Cemetery.
Click here to view a full obituary.
