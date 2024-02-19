7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Monday, February 19, 2024 @ 12:02 AM
Washington’s Birthday
Scattered flurries before 8am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 38. West wind around 6 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 17. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 45. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 50. South wind 7 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night
A slight chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday
Rain likely, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night
Rain likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday
A chance of rain before 1pm, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Saturday
A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy.
