Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Oreo Cupcakes with Cookies and Cream Frosting

Kids and adults alike will find these Oreo cupcakes irresistible!

Ingredients

2/3 cup butter, softened

1-3/4 cups sugar



2 large eggs, room temperature1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract2-1/2 cups all-purpose flour2-1/2 teaspoons baking powder1/2 teaspoon salt1-1/4 cups 2% milk20 Oreo cookies, coarsely crushed (2 cups)

FROSTING:

1 cup butter, softened

3 cups confectioners’ sugar

2 tablespoons 2% milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1-1/2 cups finely crushed Oreo cookie crumbs

Optional: Additional crushed Oreo cookies and mini Oreo cookies

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350°. Line 24 muffin cups with paper liners.

2. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in vanilla. In another bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, and salt; add to creamed mixture alternately with milk, beating well after each addition. Fold in crushed cookies.

3. Fill prepared cups three-fourths full. Bake for 20-22 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool in pans for 10 minutes before removing to wire racks to cool completely.

4. In a large bowl, combine butter, confectioners’ sugar, milk, and vanilla; beat until smooth. Fold in cookie crumbs. Pipe or spread frosting over cupcakes. If desired, sprinkle with additional cookie crumbs and garnish with mini Oreo cookies.

