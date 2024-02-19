Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions Open Through Independence Health System
Independence Health System is hiring for multiple positions.
Staff Nurse, RN – Med/Surg – 2 Full Time
The Registered Nurse has the primary responsibility of assessing, planning, implementing, and evaluating the care of the patients for whom she/he assumes responsibility under the direction of the Nurse Manager and Charge Nurse. Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement and values.
Qualifications:
– Holds a current Pennsylvania State License as a registered nurse or eligible to obtain
– Certified in basic CPR
– Good customer service skills; flexible
– Prefer prior Med/Surg experience
Must be able to work weekends, holidays, and rotate shifts as needed to meet the needs of the unit.
Staff Nurse, RN – ICU – 2 Full Time
The Registered Nurse has the primary responsibility of assessing, planning, implementing, and evaluating the care of the patients for whom she/he assumes responsibility under the direction of the Nurse Manager and Charge Nurse.
Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement and values.
Qualifications:
– Graduate of a State Board approved program of professional nursing
– Holds a current Pennsylvania State License as a registered nurse or eligible to obtain
– Certified in basic CPR
– Good customer service skills; flexible
– Prefer prior ICU experience
Must be able to work weekends, holidays, and rotate shifts as needed to meet the needs of the unit.
Certified or Registered Respiratory Therapist – 3 Full Time
Provide respiratory therapy and PFT to patients as ordered by physicians according to established standards and practices. Also instruction of subordinate staff members and assist in continuing education programs.
Qualifications:
– Graduate of an accredited program in respiratory therapy
– CRT is required; RRT is preferred
Staff Nurse, RN or LPN– Swing/Rehab. – 1 Full Time
The Registered Nurse has the primary responsibility of assessing, planning, implementing, and evaluating the care of the patients for whom she/he assumes responsibility under the direction of the Nurse Manager and Charge Nurse.
Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement and values.
Qualifications
– Graduate of a State Board approved program of professional nursing
– Holds a current Pennsylvania State License as a registered nurse or eligible to obtain
– Certified in basic CPR
– Good customer service skills; flexible
– Prefer prior Med/Surg experience
Must be able to work weekends, holidays, and rotate shifts as needed to meet the needs of the unit.
LPN – Med/Surg – 1 Full Time, 2 Per Diem
Under the direction of a Registered Nurse, the LPN will provide direct patient care, meeting both psychological and physical needs of the patients in accordance with physicians’ orders, AOA, OSHA, nursing and department policies. The LPN fulfills these duties to contribute to the continuity and quality of care that fosters the best interest and well-being of all patients and their families.
Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement and values.
Qualifications:
– Graduate of a State Board approved program of practical nursing
– Holds a current Pennsylvania state license as licensed practical nurse
– Certified in basic CPR.
Staff Nurse, RN –ED 1 Full Time
The Registered Nurse has the primary responsibility of assessing, planning, implementing, and evaluating the care of the patients for whom she/he assumes responsibility under the direction of the Nurse Manager and Charge Nurse.
Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement and values.
Qualifications:
– Graduate of a State Board approved program of professional nursing
– Holds a current Pennsylvania State License as a registered nurse or eligible to obtain
– Certified in basic CPR
– Good customer service skills; flexible
– Prefer prior ED experience
Must be able to work weekends, holidays, and rotate shifts as needed to meet the needs of the unit.
Ultrasound Tech – 1 Per Diem, 1 Full Time
Perform ultrasonic diagnostic procedures, e.g. abdominal and pelvic, carotid doppler, for patients as ordered.
Qualifications
– Completion of course for radiology technicians and/or course in ultrasonic technology
– Registration/license as required
– Knowledge of the ultrasound equipment, matrix camera system, transducers and other accessories related to ultrasound unit
– Previous experience desirable
– Registered Radiology Technologist and/or registered or registry eligible in ultrasound (American Registry of Diagnostic Medical Sonographers)
Experience in general abdomen, obstetrics and gynecology, prostate and carotid doppler is required.
CPR required.
EMT– 1 Full Time
Provides emergency and non emergency treatment and transportation in the pre-hospital and inter-hospital environments at the basic life support level. Works with a variety of people and organizations on a professional level to provide care to patients and the community.
Qualifications
– Valid PA EMT Certification
– Other qualifications as per job description
Radiology Tech – 1 Full Time
Operate radiologic equipment to make clinical diagnostic x-ray films as directed by physicians and perform routine diagnostic procedures according to established standards and practices. Additional Coverage needed for AC Valley
Qualifications:
– ARRT Certified
– PACS experience
– CPR certification
Working Conditions:
– Subject to electrical and radiant energy hazards
– Lifting and positioning of patients
– Lifting supplies
– Standing, walking most of the day
Paramedic – 3 Full Time
Provides emergency and non emergency treatment and transportation in the pre-hospital and inter-hospital environments at the advanced life support level. Works with a variety of people and organizations on a professional level to provide care to patients and the community.
Qualifications
– Minimum of 21 years of age
– High school diploma or equivalent or higher
– Valid PA Paramedic Certification
– Valid PA driver’s license
– HAZMAT R&I training within one (1) year of the date of employment
Maintain current successful course completion at all times in the following programs:
– Basic Cardiac Life Support
– Advanced Cardiac Life Support
– Pediatric Advanced Life Support
– International Trauma Life Support
– Emergency Vehicle Operators Course
Must not have been convicted within the last four (4) years of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and within the last two (2) years, has not been convicted of reckless driving, or had a driver’s license suspended under the point system.
Meet all additional requirements as identified by the PA Department of Health. Must have good customer service skills and be able to exhibit cooperative communication with other employees, hospital consumers, and outside organizations who utilize CHEMS.
Polysomnographic Tech – 1 Per Diem
The Polysomnographic Tech is responsible for sleep evaluation, testing and scoring of patients and providing guidance/training to the Sleep Lab Tech Trainee positions.
Qualifications:
– Respiratory background and/or sleep lab experience preferred
– Certified in basic CPR and BCLS
– Effective verbal and written communication skills and appropriate social skills
– Ability to teach others is helpful.
Lead Polysomnographic Technologist – Full Time
The Lead Polysomnographic Technologist is responsible for evaluation, testing and scoring of patient’s studies. Providing guidance/training to the Polysomnographic Technicians and Sleep Lab Technician Trainee positions. Assisting with the duties of the daylight staff as needed and helping to cover daylight shifts during time off or if workload deems necessary.
Qualifications:
– Registered Polysomnographic Technologist (R.PSGT) required.
– Certified in basic CPR course C and BCLS.
– Effective verbal and written communication skills and appropriate social skills.
– Ability to teach others is helpful.
CT Technologist – Per Diem
Produce computerized tomographic scanner radiographs of designated anatomical areas as ordered/directed, according to established practices and procedures.
Qualifications:
– Must be ARRT Certified.
– Experience with a 64 slice CT Scanner desired.
– One year experience in CT preferred but not required.
– Able to lift up to 75 lbs.
– Subject to electrical and radiant energy hazards. Lifting patients, supplies, etc
Perioperative Nurse, RN– OR – 1 Per Diem
The Registered Nurse has the primary responsibility of assessing, planning, implementing, and evaluating the care of the patients for whom she/he assumes responsibility under the direction of the Nurse Manager. Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement and values.
Qualifications
– Graduate of a State Board approved program of professional nursing
– Experienced RN with a current Pennsylvania State License in good standing
– At least 3 years RN experience
– Must be able to assume both scrub and circulate role
– Position requires a considerable amount of standing and some lifting
– Previous OR experience desired. ACLS, CPR, Call, Cross-train to PACU.
Medical Technologist – Full-Time
Performs test procedures on patient specimens in a timely, accurate manner without supervision.
Qualifications
– Requires a four-year bachelor’s degree with a major in Medical Technology or a four-year degree in a life science, in which case certification from an accredited training program (American Society for Clinical Pathology or American – Medical Technologists) is required
Will consider a Medical Lab Technician who has completed a certified training program (American Society for Clinical Pathology) if eligible to sit for MT registry.
Clerk/Phlebotomist – 1 Part-Time, 1 Full Time
Control of outpatient processing within the laboratory and phlebotomy. Possible exposure to infectious body fluids. Much standing, sitting and bending.
Qualifications
– High school graduate (GED)
– Actual working experience in a clinical setting to learn proper blood collection techniques desirable
– Computer skills for reporting results and answering questions
– Good Customer Service skills.
Housekeeping Aide – Full Time
Responsible for carrying out all cleaning, following hospital’s policy and procedure manual and all schedules posted, such as:
– Empties and cleans all waste receptacles
– Damp dusts all patient areas
– Cleans and maintains all bathrooms
– Spot wall washes
– General cleaning of all areas
– Keep any records of daily work as needed
– Make beds after cleaning of a discharge or transfer room
Qualifications:
– High school education or equivalent preferred
– Some prior commercial housekeeping experience preferred
Paramedic Supervisor – Full-Time
Provides emergency and non emergency treatment and transportation of patients in the pre hospital and inter hospital environments at the advanced life support level. Works with a variety of people and organizations on a professional level to provide care to patients and the community. This position requires twenty-four hour supervision of staff along with management of the organization when the department manager is not present.
Qualifications
– Minimum of 21 years of age
– Must possess a high school diploma or equivalent
– Valid PA Department of Health certification as a Paramedic or health care professional
– Certified by the American Heart Association in Basic Trauma Life Support/Pre-hospital Trauma
– Certified by the American Heart Association in both Basic and Advanced Cardiac Life Support
– Certified by the American Heart Association in Advanced Pediatric Life Support
– Field operational as a Clarion County Paramedic, or be field operational with equivalent standing orders from another county with the approval of the Clarion County Medical Command Director
– Must qualify as a paramedic preceptor for Clarion County
– Valid PA driver’s license
– Emergency Vehicle Operator’s Course (EVOC) certification as approved by the Department of Health or obtained within one year of initial employment
– Recognizing and Identifying Hazardous Materials Awareness Level Certification Training Program provided by the Pennsylvania State Fire Academy or approved equivalent program or obtained within one year of initial employment
– Meet any and all additional requirements under the PA Department of Health and Act 45
It is preferred, but not required, that supervisory personnel have experience and/or training in management. Good customer service skills; able to exhibit cooperative communication with other employees, hospital consumers, and outside organizations who utilize CHEMS. Must acquire continuing education credits to maintain medical command authorization in accordance with the PA DOH requirements annually.
Must not have been convicted within the last four years of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and within the last two years, has not been convicted of reckless driving, or had a driver’s license suspended under the point system. Persons who have been convicted of one or more of these violations shall repeat an emergency vehicle operator’s course of instruction approved by the Department.
Registration Clerk – Part-Time, Full Time
Responsible to the Patient Access Department for the accurate and efficient registration of all patients. Responsible to the customer (patients, physicians, staff and others) for courteous, accurate and timely service.
Qualifications
– High School Graduate/GED
– Customer Service experience
– PC skills, keyboarding/typing skills, basic math skills, good verbal communication skills.
– Must be neat and well groomed.
Incumbents with course work or experience in medical terminology and/or previous hospital/physician office experience desired.
Excellent benefit packages are available.
Apply at www.Butlerhealthsystem.org or e-mail a resume to Janet.Krauss@Independence.Health
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.