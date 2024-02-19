First Day at PSAC Indoor Championships Complete for Golden Eagles Track & Field

LEHIGH, Pa. — The Golden Eagle track & field team wrapped up the first day of action at the 2024 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Indoor Championships on Sunday.

Madison Foringer came the closest to scoring for the Golden Eagles on Sunday afternoon, placing ninth in the Weight Throw by reaching the final.

The sophomore thrower recorded a mark of 14.14m on her very first attempt of the day, putting her among the top-nine in the field and advancing her to the final. She ended up improving on that mark with a toss of 14.35m on her last attempt of the day, putting her in ninth place.

Leah Perry came up just short of scoring in the Pentathlon, taking 11th in the field with a score of 2920 points. Perry recorded two PRs in the Pentathlon, starting things off with a sixth-place finish in the 60H.

She crossed the line in a time of 9.46, which would have been just .01 second shy of qualifying for the open 60H at the Championships. She went on to another PR in the Long Jump, clearing a mark of 5.10m for seventh in the field in that discipline.

Perry also took seventh in the group in the High Jump, clearing the bar at 1.50m, and took 14th and 12th respectively in the Shot Put and the 800m.

In the track events, the Distance Medley Relay team of Paige Brewer, Ciara DiMauro, Nicole Carroll and Cheyenne Mehl placed 11th with a time of 13:18.62.

