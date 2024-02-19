Golden Eagle Wrestling Falls to Central Michigan on Senior Day

CLARION, Pa. — The Golden Eagle wrestling team finished up their dual match schedule on Sunday afternoon, falling to Central Michigan 28-10 in Tippin Gym.

Clarion honored their four seniors–Eli Brinsky, Trevor Elfvin, Casper Hinklie, and Cam Pine–in a pre-match ceremony before taking on the Chippewas.

Clarion did most of their damage in the upper weights, including a stretch of three straight wins from 165 to 184 pounds that put them back into the conversation for a potential team win.

Brinsky kicked off that run with a win at 165 pounds, working over Mason Shrader for an 11-4 decision. Shrader got the first takedown against Brinsky but the senior rallied for one of his own with just 12 seconds left in the period to go ahead 4-3.

Brinsky reversed Shrader for two points just 10 seconds into the second period and locked up another takedown before the buzzer. That gave him a 9-4 lead heading into the third period and Brinsky cruised from there, winning 11-4.

Dubler followed up with the first dual match win of his college career, beating Chandler Amaker by decision at 174 pounds. Roughly a minute into the match Dubler took Amaker down to his back to rattle off five quick points, and Dubler scored two more near-fall points to build his lead before the end of the period.

The frantic pace of the first period slowed considerably as the match went on, but Dubler had little trouble holding on for the 10-4 decision.

Pine closed out the trifecta of wins, beating Adrien Cramer at 184 pounds by major decision. He held a modest 4-1 lead heading into the third period after scoring the only takedown of the first five minutes, but he added two more takedowns in the span of 30 seconds to clinch up the major decision and cut the deficit to 18-10.

The Chippewas were able to come up strong down the stretch, winning the final two bouts of the day to secure the win. Cameron Wood beat Ethan Wiant by major decision, and Bryan Caves came away with an improbable overtime win by fall at heavyweight.

Central Michigan won the first five bouts contested on Sunday, taking the 141- and 157-pound bouts with bonus points to build an 18-0 lead.

Central Michigan 28, Clarion 10

125 – Sean Spidle (Central Michigan) over Joey Fischer (Clarion) (Dec 9-2)

133 – Vincent Perez (Central Michigan) over TJ England (Clarion) (Dec 12-5)

141 – Jimmy Nugent (Central Michigan) over Ryan Sullivan (Clarion) (MD 11-3)

149 – Trenton Wachter (Central Michigan) over Kyle Schickel (Clarion) (Dec 11-7)

157 – Johnny Lovett (Central Michigan) over Lavinsky Collins (Clarion) (TF 21-3 6:27)

165 – Eli Brinsky (Clarion) over Mason Shrader (Central Michigan) (Dec 11-4)

174 – Suds Dubler (Clarion) over Chandler Amaker (Central Michigan) (Dec 10-4)

184 – Cam Pine (Clarion) over Adrien Cramer (Central Michigan) (MD 11-3)

197 – Cameron Wood (Central Michigan) over Ethan Wiant (Clarion) (MD 12-2)

285 – Bryan Caves (Central Michigan) over Austin Chapman (Clarion) (Fall 6:39)

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.