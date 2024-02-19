Leonard “Leo” Ramfos, 83, of Franklin, passed away at UPMC Montefiore on Thursday, February 15, 2024 due to declining health.

Born in Franklin on January 19, 1941, he was the son of the late George and Fotini “Fanny” Johns Ramfos.

He was a 1959 graduate of Franklin High School.

Leo worked in the Oil Well Inc. in Oil City and General Electric in Grove City.

He always enjoyed spending time with his pets.

Leo enjoyed archery, hunting and watching the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers.

He will be remembered for his time spent at the Franklin YMCA, walking and visiting with other members.

The Franklin YMCA was a large part of Leo’s life from a very early age when he participated in basketball, table tennis and the archery teams.

In his earlier years, Leo helped coach his sons little league teams and basketball teams at the YMCA.

Leo served in the United States Army Reserves and was a member of the Franklin Elks BPOE #110.

He is survived by his son Ryan J. Ramfos, Daughter-In-Laws: Tricia and Renee, and grandchildren, Zachary, Tyler, Ashley, Emilee and Isabella Ramfos.

He was preceded in death by his parents George and Fanny Ramfos, his wife, Karen Baker Ramfos, his son, Rork Ramfos, his siblings, William (Bill) Ramfos, Frank Ramfos and Marianne Moehrbach.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St, Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 11:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M., Saturday, February 24, 2024.

Interment will follow at Franklin Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffGuthrie.com.

