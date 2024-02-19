Local Woman Accused of Abandoning Her Three Children, Leaving Them Unsupervised for Over a Week Faces Hearing Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a local woman facing child endangerment charges for leaving her three children unsupervised for over a week is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 33-year-old Rebecca Lynn McIntyre, of Shippenville, is set for Tuesday, February 20, at 8:45 a.m., with Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter presiding.

McIntyre faces the following charges:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Misdemeanor 1 (three counts)

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, a known female contacted PSP Clarion on November 15, 2023, to report that she had not heard from Rebecca McIntyre for over a week, and she just discovered that McIntyre’s children hadn’t seen their mother since November 7.

It was noted in the complaint that McIntyre left her children without any supervision from November 7 until November 15.

According to the complaint, the known female was interviewed around 1:00 p.m. on November 15. She related she found out from McIntyre’s children on November 15 that they hadn’t seen their mother since November 7.

The female explained that she occasionally takes McIntyre’s children to school, and this is when the children told her they hadn’t seen their mother in quite some time. She also stated that McIntyre had done this before. When asked to elaborate, the female said McIntyre would drop the children off at her residence, not tell anyone where she was going, and would be gone for weeks, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, the children told the known female that they had been staying in the apartment by themselves and that McIntyre told the neighbor to periodically check on them. However, the children had been unsupervised for the majority of the time.

Charges were filed against McIntyre on January 31, 2024.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.