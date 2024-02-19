Punxsutawney, DuBois, Bradford advance multiple wrestlers to regional; Clearfield Dominates D9 Junior High Tournament



WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Punxsutawney, DuBois and Bradford competed Saturday at the District 4/9 3A Individual Championships in Williamsport, each advancing multiple wrestlers to the NW Regional tournament next weekend.

Both Punxsutawney and Bradford will be sending district champions to regionals – Jordan Rutan (133 pounds) for the Chucks and Jordan Thompson (152 pounds) for the Owls.

Rutan won his district title first, coming back from a 5-0 first period deficit to beat Isacc McGregor of Shikellamy, 7-5.

Until the finals, Rutan had somewhat of an easy go, winning shut-outs in his two preceding bouts. In the quarterfinals he worked for a second period, 16-0 technical fall against Williamsport’s Jahki Burget (3:02) and then majored Nathan Martin of Selinsgrove, 9-0, in the semis.

Rutan is one of seven Chucks who advanced to the next round, which includes two other finalists – Dysen Gould at 121 pounds and 152-pounder Logan Moore.Moore, in fact, lost in the finals to Bradford’s titlist, Thompson, by first-period fall (1:20). It was the only championship-round meeting of District 9 opponents.



Thompson, who was the first seed at 152 pounds, only wrestled one match to reach the finals in the seven-person bracket – teching A.J. Benedict of Shikellamy, 16-1, midway through the second period (2:57).

The Owls are sending one other grappler to regionals – Thomas Langdon, who took fifth at 160 pounds.

Of the three District 9 schools, DuBois had the most wrestlers advance, 10, despite having no titlists. The Beavers did, however, have four reach the finals – Antonio Giambanco (114 pounds), Davey Aughenbaugh (139 pounds), Carter Vos (145 pounds), and Carter Wilson (172 pounds).

DuBois had the highest team total of the District 9 schools, its 138 points good enough for third in the eight-team field.

Punxsutawney (114.5) was fifth, while Bradford (47.5) had to settle for eighth.

Shikellamy dominated the event, which also featured Columbia Montour Vo-Tech, Jersey Shore, Selinsgrove, and Williamsport out of District 4.

All 13 of the Braves wrestlers are moving on to regionals, including an event-high five champions – Alex Reed (121 pounds), Cole Wetzel (160 pounds), Connor Wetzel (172 pounds), Brody Rebuck (215 pounds), and Preston Spontarelli (285 pounds).

Additionally, Shikellamy won the team competition, its 228 points 40 better than Selinsgrove (188).

Selinsgrove had champions in 127-pounder Alex Kadryna, 145-pounder Trent Turner, and 189-pounder Tucker Teats. Nine other Seals grapplers advanced to regionals.

Williamsport had a pair of titlists and Jesey Shore one.

For the Millionaires they were Lauger Waldman (107 pounds) and Collin Nasdeo (114 pounds), while Brock Weiss (139 pounds) ascended to the top step of the podium for the Bulldogs.

In addition to Waldman and Nasdeo, six other Williamsport wrestlers advanced. Four additional Jersey Shore wrestlers will be joining Weiss at regionals.

Though it had no finalists, Columbia Montour Vo-Tech has five going on to regionals.

The 3A Northwest Regional tournament takes place this coming weekend at Altoona High School (Feb. 23-24).

In addition to Districts 9 and 4, wrestlers from Districts 6, 8, and 10 will be competing. The top three in each weight class will advance to states.

Placement Round Results

Championship Round

107 – Lauger Waldman (Williamsport) pinned Jake Hendricks (Shikellamy), 3:08

114 – Collin Nasdeo (Williamsport) dec. Antonio Giambanco (DuBois), 5-1

121 – Alex Reed (Shikellamy) pinned Dysen Gould (Punxsutawney), 0:48

127 – Alex Kadryna (Selinsgrove) dec. Eben Kisner (Shikellamy), 3-0

133 – Jordan Rutan (Punxsutawney) dec. Isacc McGregor (Shikellamy), 7-5

139 – Brock Weiss (Jersey Shore) tech. fall Davey Aughenbaugh (DuBois), 17-1, 3:59

145 – Trent Turner (Selinsgrove) pinned Carter Vos (DuBois), 1:39

152 – Jordan Thompson (Bradford) pinned Logan Moore (Punxsutawney), 1:20

160 – Cole Wetzel (Shikellamy) dec. Ethan Miller (Selinsgrove), 5-4

172 – Connor Wetzel (Shikellamy) major dec. Carter Wilson (DuBois), 11-1

189 – Tucker Teats (Selinsgrove) dec. Nariq Burks (Williamsport), 8-6 SV

215 – Brody Rebuck (Shikellamy) pinned Jarrod Bullington (Selinsgrove), 1:26

285 – Preston Spontarelli (Shikellamy) pinned Jack Peters (Selinsgrove), 5:58

Third-Place

107 – Landen Hess (Columbia Montour Vo-Tech) pinned Martin Wilson (Selinsgrove), 2:30

114 – Anthony Snook (Selinsgrove) dec. Max Hallman (Shikellamy), 7-2

121 – Peyton Geer (DuBois) dec. Zander Billings (Columbia Montour Vo-Tech), 8-3

127 – Samson Deeb (DuBois) dec. Mason Winter (Jersey Shore), 5-2

133 – Nathan Martin (Selinsgrove) major dec. Camden Baker (Jersey Shore), 10-2

139 – Tadd Ungard (Williamsport) dec. Derek Brubaker (Shikellamy), 6-2

145 – Nathan Lundy (Williamsport) dec. Maximus Irving (Shikellamy), 5-2

152 – A.J. Benedict (Shikellamy) dec. Alex George (DuBois), 6-5 TB2

160 – Noah Moyer (Columbia Montour Vo-Tech) pinned Aiden Murphy (Jersey Shore), 0:23

172 – Jackson Racker (Williamsport) dec. Luke Smith (Selinsgrove), 11-4

189 – Landon Martz (Punxsutawney) pinned Christian Boetsch (Shikellamy), 4:22

215 – Austin Fischer (Punxsutawney) pinned Brayden Benjamin (Columbia Montour Vo-Tech), 0:30

285 – Ja’reese Stowe (DuBois) pinned Hasin Cobb (Williamsport), 2:11

Fifth-Place

107 – N/A (four-person bracket)

114 – N/A (four-person bracket)

121 – Steven Bott (Williamsport) dec. Mike Zettlemoyer (Selinsgrove), 8-4

127 – Hunter Dobson (Punxsutawney) dec. Mitchell Brinsky (Bradford), 4-0

133 – Jeff Moyer (DuBois) dec. Jahki Burget (Williamsport), 6-2

139 – Ryan Harpster (Selinsgrove) pinned Nicholas Martin (Bradford), 0:46

145 – Tobias Morgret (Jersey Shore) pinned Payton McCool (Bradford), 2:54

152 – Landyn Lukens (Selinsgrove) pinned Jonathan Dincher (Jersey Shore), 2:32

160 – Thomas Langdon (Bradford) forfeit John Elick (Punxsutawney)

172 – N/A (four-person bracket)

189 – Kaleb Henrie (Columbia Montour Vo-Tech) pinned Jason Gardner (DuBois), 3:57

215 – Shane Kenner (DuBois) – five-person bracket

285 – Logan Baun (Punxsutawney) pinned Dalton Roth (Columbia Montour Vo-Tech), 1:40

D9 JUNIOR HIGH TOURNAMENT

Clearfield turned in a dominating performance at the District 9 Junior High Tournament Saturday in Brockway (Feb. 17) – the Bison putting an event high nine on the podium, including six on the top step, and winning the team championship by 51.5 points over Port Allegany (207 vs. 155.5).

Capturing titles for Clearfield were Matthew Rowles (101 pounds), Bo Aveni (108 pounds), Connor Peacock (115 pounds), Brayden Wills (155 pounds), Ryan Ludwig (190 pounds), and Matthew Peace (250).

The Bison had two wrestlers finish third and another in fourth.

Port Allegany came away with eight placers, including a pair of champions – Holden Nance at 80 pounds and Brandon Furgeson at 145 pounds.

The Gators had four others advance to the championship finals, 94-pounder Wyatt Hungiville, 101-pounder Brennan Fillhart, 108-pounder Collin Furgeson, and 122-pounder Madox Dickerson. Another two won in the consolation finals.

Curwensville, the third place team with 139 points, took home one champion – Caleb Hendershot (210).

Taking second place for the Golden Tide were Kael McGary at 80 pounds, Reed Hawkins a 155 pounds, and Jackson Stephens at 250 pounds. One Curwensville grappler finished third and two in fourth.

St. Marys and Johnsonburg both had two wrestlers finish first.

Winning for the Dutch were Maximus Jovenetti (87 pounds) and Greyson Meyer (130 pounds), with Mario Casilio (122 pounds) and Xaver Stockman (170 pounds) mounting the top step of the podium for the Rams.

In addition to the two champions, St. Marys had two runner-ups, 138-pounder Jackson Wehler and 145-pounder Don Catalone, as well as one in third and one in fourth.

The Rams one other placer took third.

Brookville and Cranberry each had a titlist – Cody Householder for the Raiders at 94 pounds and Xander Piercy for the Berries at 138 pounds.

Two other Raider grapplers reached the championship finals, Easton Rotsch (190 pounds) and Zach Phillips (210 pounds). Brookville also had two in third and one in fourth.

Three Cranberry wrestlers won in the consolation finals and two took fourth.

Other teams with runner-ups included Central Clarion (Nathaniel McDonnell at 87 pounds), Kane (Ben McCormack at 115 pounds), Ridgway (Owen Steger at 130 pounds), and Brockway (Elysabeth Myers at 170 pounds).

The Wildcats, Elkers, and Rovers each had two other placers.

Two Coudersport wrestlers placed, as did one each for Sheffield and Cameron County.

Championship Round

80 – Holden Nance (Port Allegany) dec. Kael McGary (Curwensville), 3-1

87 – Maximus Jovenetti (St. Marys) pinned Nathaniel McDonnell (Central Clarion), 1:05

94 – Cody Householder (Brookville) dec. Wyatt Hungiville (Port Allegany), 3-1 SV

101 – Matthew Rowles (Clearfield) pinned Brennan Fillhart (Port Allegany), 1:06

108 – Bo Aveni (Clearfield) dec. Collin Furgeson (Port Allegany), 6-4

115 – Connor Peacock (Clearfield) pinned Ben McCormack (Kane), 3:34

122 – Mario Casilio (Johnsonburg) pinned Madox Dickerson (Port Allegany), 0:40

130 – Greyson Meyer (St. Marys) dec. Owen Steger (Ridgway), 9-3

138 – Xander Piercy (Cranberry) major dec. Jackson Wehler (St. Marys), 14-6

145 – Brandon Furgeson (Port Allegany) pinned Dom Catalone (St. Marys), 2:47

155 – Brayden Wills (Clearfield) dec. Reed Hawkins (Curwensville), 1-0

170 – Xavier Stockman (Johnsonburg) pinned Elysabeth Myers (Brockway), 0:59

190 – Ryan Ludwig (Clearfield) pinned Easton Rotsch (Brookville), 1:36

210 – Caleb Hendershot (Curwensville) pinned Zach Phillips (Brookville), 2:38

250 – Matthew Peace (Clearfield) pinned Jackson Stephens (Curwensville), 0:11

Third-Place

80 – C.J. Cunningham (St. Marys) major dec. Brent Hurrelbrink (Cranberry), 14-0

87 – Kole Kuntz (Johnsonburg) dec. Tyler Richards (Brookville), 6-4

94 – Jake Dale (Clearfield) dec. Jaxon Seeders (St. Marys), 1-0

101 – Isaac Castallen (Brookville) pinned Ella Kasunic (Cranberry), 0:37

108 – Rilee Matalino (Cranberry) dec. Dean Swatsworth (Curwnsville), 8-5

115 – Collin Flohr (Port Allegany) dec. Gabe Wishchuck (Curwensville), 3-0

122 – Hunter Dellaquila (Ridgway) dec. Curtis Putt (Clearfield), 2-0

130 – Aaden Hibbard (Cranberry) pinned Channing Cline (Brockway), 0:20

138 – Colton Queen (Curwensville) pinned Skyler Mosier (Brockway), 2:30

145 – Seth Boocks (Cranberry) pinned Travis Childress (Sheffield), 1:24

155 – Gavin Roessner (Coudersport) dec. Jacob Matteson (Cameron County), 4-1

170 – Liam Keth (Brookville) dec. Demetrius Peace (Central Clarion), 8-2

190 – Guido Mattivi (Ridgway) pinned Owen Bohlander (Central Clarion), 1:42

210 – Timmy Taylor (Clearfield) dec. Eli Powell (Coudersport), 5-4

250 – Kason Stake (Port Allegany) – three-person bracket

Team

1. Clearfield – 207

2. Port Allegany – 155.5

3. Curwensville – 139

4. Bookville – 131

5. St. Marys – 123.5

6. Cranberry – 107

7. Ridgway – 70

8. Johnsonburg – 61

9. Central Clarion – 49

10. Brockway – 43

11. Coudersport – 29

12. Cameron County – 25

13. Kane – 24

14. Sheffield – 17

