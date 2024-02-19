 

SPONSORED: Buy More, Save More Kitchen Sales Event Happening at Tionesta Builders Supply

Monday, February 19, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Buy More, Save More Kitchen Sales Event is currently underway at Tionesta Builders Supply!

Here’s the scoop: for every cabinet you purchase, you’ll save an additional $100. If you happen to be in the market for 10, 15, or 20 cabinets, that translates to a whopping $1,000, $1,500, or $2,000 in extra savings.

But don’t delay—the sale wraps up on March 27, 2024. Swing by and chat with the knowledgeable staff at Tionesta Builders Supply today!

Tionesta Builders Supply has two convenient locations ready to serve you:

81 Amsler Avenue
Shippenville, Pa. 16254
814-226-5040

613 Route 36
Tionesta, Pa. 16353
814-755-3561

Follow them on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tionestabuilderssupply/ or visit them online at https://www.tionestabuilders.us

