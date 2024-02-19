Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Tristan
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week, sponsored by the Top Tier Federal Credit Union: Meet Tristan!
Tristan is a young male Boxer mix.
His vaccinations are up-to-date.
According to the Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, Tristan was brought to the animal shelter as a stray.
He is friendly and playful.
For more information on him, visit the Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email contactus@tricounty-arc.org.
