Clarion Hospital Foundation Supports Healthcare Careers Through a Number of Scholarship Opportunities
CLARION, Pa. — The Clarion Hospital Foundation, part of Independence Health System, is accepting scholarship applications for the 2024-2025 academic session.
(Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.)
The scholarships aim to support local high school graduates and future graduates who have demonstrated academic excellence with an interest in pursuing a healthcare career. To be considered, the application package must be postmarked or delivered to the hospital foundation by February 29.
The following scholarships are available:
- John E. Brooks Memorial Scholarship: This $1,000 scholarship, created by the Brooks family, was set up in his honor to support local students pursuing higher education in healthcare.
- Joseph and Helen Miller Memorial Scholarship: The Clarion Hospital Foundation established this scholarship in honor of the Miller Family. Two $1,000 scholarships are available to students interested in a healthcare career.
- Fran Shope Memorial Scholarship: This scholarship was established to aid students pursuing a career in the medical field. Two $1,000 scholarships are available.
- James B. Alexander Memorial Scholarship: This $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to the applicant who submits the best essay regarding why they want to pursue a healthcare career.
- John L. Johnston Memorial Scholarship: This $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a student currently enrolled or accepted to a medical school.
To be eligible, students must meet the following criteria: be a graduate or future graduate of a Clarion County high school; be accepted into a post-secondary healthcare education program; have a 3.0 grade point average in their final three years of high school; have plans to pursue an education in nursing, inhalation therapy, lab technology, radiology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, medical technology, or other medical field.
The Stroup Family Nursing Scholarships will be awarded to students pursuing a career in nursing. The following nursing scholarships are available:
- ASN Scholarship: Two $1,000 ASN scholarships are available and will be awarded to students entering their first year of the Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) program at PennWest Clarion in fall 2024. During the second year of the ASN program, a student in good standing can become a Nurse Extern at Clarion Hospital. The Nurse Extern Program provides RN experience through mentorship, $5,000 tuition reimbursement, and employment upon graduation.
- BSN Scholarship: Two $1,000 scholarships are available and will be awarded to students entering their first year of a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program at PennWest Clarion in fall 2024. This scholarship is renewable for year two of the BSN program. During the students’ BSN program’s third and fourth years, students in good standing become Nurse Externs at Clarion Hospital. The Nurse Extern Program provides RN experience through mentorship, $5,000 (per year) tuition reimbursement, and employment upon graduation.
To be eligible for the Stroup Nursing Scholarships, students must meet the following criteria: be a graduate or future graduate of a Clarion, Forest, Jefferson, or Venango County High School; be accepted into PennWest Clarion for fall 2024; have a 3.0 grade point average in their final three years of high school; plans to pursue an education in nursing, enter the nurse extern program, and gain employment at Clarion Hospital.
Applications can be found online at www.independence.health/Clarion by selecting ‘BHS Foundation’ and then ‘Clarion’ in the drop-down box. For additional information, contact the Clarion Hospital Foundation at 814-226-1258. The deadline for application submission is February 29, 2024.
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.