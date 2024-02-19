What’s Cooking? A Look at This Week’s Specials at Local Restaurants & Catering Options
Here are specials at local restaurants for the week of February 19th:
Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar
Location: 10638 Route 36, Clarington, PA 15828
Hours: Sunday through Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Facebook: Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar
SPECIALS:
Monday: Burger Monday – Pizza, Wings Special
Tuesday: Stuffed Pork Chop Dinner or Chicken and Biscuits
Wednesday: Chef’s Choice
Thirsty Thursday: Wings and Drafts
Friday: Cod Fish Specials
Saturday: Prime Rib Dinner
Sunday: BREAKFAST ALL DAY – EVERY SUNDAY!
For more information, or to place a takeout order, call 814-752-2486.
Cozumel Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
Location: 24 United Drive, Clarion, PA 16214
Facebook: visit Cozumel’s Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/Cozumelclarion
SPECIALS:
Monday: Beef or Chicken Chimichanga $11.00; SD Beer $4.00
Tuesday: Beef or Chicken Taco Salad; $8.00 Coor Light $3.50
Wednesday: Chile Verde $12.00; 12 oz. Lime Margarita $6.00
Thursday: Enchilada Trio $11.00; Monster 32 oz. Lime Margarita $15.00
Friday: Enchiladas Supreme $10.00; Corona $4.00
Saturday: Enchiladas Suizas $10.00; Negra Modelo $4.00
Sunday: Steak or Chicken Fajitas $14.00; 20 oz. Lime Margarita $10.00 (Check Facebook page for NYE Specials)
Authentic Mexican cuisine from Jalisco, Mexico, serving all your favorite dishes!
To view their full menu, click here.
Coming soon….
Super rice bowls@ Cozumel
For more information, or to place a takeout order, call 814-226-8575.
Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar
Location: 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254
Hours: Sunday through Tuesday 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.; Wednesday through Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Facebook: Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar
SPECIALS:
Pizza n’ Stuff(ed) Ravioli Monday:
🍕 12″ Specialty Pizzas
– Let’s Taco ‘Bout It: french, beef, cheddar, bruschetta, and lettuce
– The Philly: onions, peppers, cheddar, and prime rib
– The Dill: ranch, dill pickle, mozzarella, and cheddar
🍝Stuffed Raviolis – Beef or Four Cheese –
Ricotta Tuesday: Lasagna or Manicotti (includes garden salad and fresh bread)
Wing Wednesday: Bone-in Wings, French Fries, and Onion Rings
Thursday: Build Your Own Pasta!
Fish Friday: Haddock (includes coleslaw, beans, and choice of potato) add soup: Creamy Shrimp Bisque
Rib Saturday: 12 oz. Roasted Prime Rib, Loaded Potato Skins; add soup: French Onion Soup (starts at 3:00 p.m.)
Burger Sunday: Our Creations or Build Your Own
Our creations
🧀 She Hulk: green peppers, cheddar cheese, fried green tomatoes, & buffalo ranch
🍅 Basil Mac: fried pickles, american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, & 1,000 island
🍕 Italiano Pizza: pizza sauce, pepperoni, banana peppers, & pepper jack cheese
🥓 Baby Jack: bacon, Jack’s BBQ, blue cheese dressing, & onion ring
🍗 Chickenator: crispy chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, & ranch
Build Your Own Burger Click Here for more information
For more information, or to place a takeout order, call 814-226-7013.
TrAils To Ales Brewery
Location: 1270 Liberty Street, Franklin, PA 16323
Hours: Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Monday through Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Website: TrAils to Ales Brewery
To order online, follow this link: https://order.toasttab.com/online/t2abreweryorder
SPECIALS:
For daily specials, visit their Facebook page: TrAils To Ales Brewery
For more information, call 814-346-0147.
Washington House
Location: Route 208 Fryburg, PA 16326
Hours: Visit their Facebook page.
Facebook: Washington House
SPECIALS:
Check their Facebook page for the specials for this week!
For more information, or to place a takeout order, call 814-354-2929.
The Area’s Catering Guide
Sweet Basil Restaurant
Shippenville, PA 16254
For information, email sweetbasilcatering15@gmail.com or call 814-226-7013.
Contact person: John Davis
Washington House
Fryburg, PA 16326
For information, call 814-354-2929.
Contact person: Justin Forsythe
Zack’s Shack
New Bethlehem, PA 16242
Catering, Events, and Food Truck Options.
Click here to view Zack’s Catering menu.
For more information, call 814-221-5617.
Contact person: Zack Blose
