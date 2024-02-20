 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today
Sunny, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the morning.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday
Increasing clouds, with a high near 51. South wind 6 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night
A slight chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday
Rain likely, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 48. South wind 8 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday Night
Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday
A chance of rain before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 32.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Sunday
A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

