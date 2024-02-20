7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Tuesday, February 20, 2024 @ 12:02 AM
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today
Sunny, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the morning.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
Wednesday
Increasing clouds, with a high near 51. South wind 6 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night
A slight chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday
Rain likely, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 48. South wind 8 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday Night
Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday
A chance of rain before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 32.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Sunday
A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.