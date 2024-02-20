Area Man Accused of Threatening to Blow Up Clarion Walmart Faces Hearing Today

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man who is behind bars for reportedly threatening to blow up Clarion Walmart faces a hearing today.

Court records show a preliminary hearing is slated for 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, February 20, for 49-year-old Jeffrey Scott Keeder, of Corsica, with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller presiding.

He is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail in lieu of $50,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Clarion was contacted around 2:35 p.m. on Friday, February 9, by employees from the Clarion Walmart on Perkins Road in Monroe Township, Clarion County, after a female customer reported to staff that her husband was going to “blow this place up.”

Staff told police the female appeared fearful as she requested staff follow her husband. The husband was identified as Jeffrey Keeder and followed by employees pending police response, the complaint states.

PSP Clarion Patrol Units responded to the scene, and Walmart staff directed troopers to Keeder’s location within the store. He was observed pushing a shopping cart filled with a metal baseball bat, medical gauze pads, one gallon of kerosene 1-K burning fuel, two Coleman propane tanks, and Miracle Gro fertilizer, the complaint indicates.

Keeder and his wife were detained and transported to PSP Clarion for more questioning.

Troopers interviewed Keeder, who related he attempted to cash a check in the Customer Service Center, but he had difficulties in the past cashing checks and was unable to do so again today. Due to this, Keeder admitted to becoming angry and said “things he knew he should not have,” according to the complaint.

Keeder stated he was frustrated, and the check not cashing was a “tipping” point. He admitted to saying he “should just go get the stuff and make a bomb because they sell all of it in here anyhow” before walking away, the complaint indicates.

Keeder also reportedly admitted to saying one of these days, one of these buildings (Walmart) is just going to go up. He was questioned about the content discovered in his shopping cart. When asked if he was shopping for things related to what he had said, Keeder allegedly responded, “Unfortunately, yes,” the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Keeder’s wife told police they intended to buy food and Valentine’s supplies for school when her husband became upset because he was unable to cash a check. Due to this, Keeder commented on burning the Walmart down and walked away. She became concerned after Keeder began placing things in the shopping cart and yelling about burning it down.

Keeder told his wife, “Walmart should get their s*** together” while placing items in the cart that “freaked” her out. She stated she became concerned enough that she alerted Walmart employees that they needed to watch her husband and told them he was going to burn down the store, the complaint continues.

