Clarion Comets’ Smith Sets New High Jump Facility Record at Youngstown State University

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (EYT) – The Clarion Comets wrapped up their indoor track and field season at Youngstown State University High School Meet #4 on Saturday, February 17.

(Pictured above: Hayden Smith sets YSU facility record.)

With over 700 competitors, head coach Tammy Lerch knew this would be the last chance to set new personal records (PRs).

“It was my hope to allow many of my athletes the opportunity to advance their skills over the winter months, whether it be running, jumping or throwing,” Lerch said. “The sheer dedication it takes for these Clarion County athletes to compete during the winter without an indoor training facility truly astounds me. Several of the Clarion Comets making finals and setting new PRs was expected. Watching Hayden Smith dominate the competition in the high jump was icing on the cake.”

Smith won three-out-of-three competitions this winter with his performance on Saturday being the final highlight when he set a new high school facility record at Youngstown State University jumping a height of 6’8.25”.

The sprinters started the competition with Isaac Lerch, setting a new PR in the 60 meter dash with a 5th place finish of 7.85. Hannah Ithen tied her PR with a time of 8.70, landing a 40th place finish. Megan Powell also competed in the 60m finishing in a time of 9.5 in 74th place.

The long jumpers were dominant on both the girls and boys sides. Comet Aiden Fox shattered his PR by over 4 inches with a jump of 20’.75” landing a 4th place finish in a very competitive field. Lerch followed Fox with a jump of 18’5” making a 14th place finish. Ithen jumped for the girls, landing a 7th place finish and a PR of 16’3.25” increasing her PR distance by 2 inches. Powell jumped 11’6.25” finishing in 26th place.

Fox continued jumping, competing in the triple jump, also a 4th place finish and jumping over one foot longer than his previous PR by jumping 40’4.75”. Powell hit a new PR by triple jumping, 25’10” landing in 13th place.

Distance runner Adi Jackson ran 6:02 in the 1600 meters, landing a 38th place finish. Soon after, Jonas Wilshire came with in 2/10 of a second of his PR in the 800 by running 2:11, finishing in 28th place. Ben Aaron also ran the 800m, finishing with a time of 2:44 in 73rd place. Jackson then ran the 800m for the girls, finishing with a 2:38 in 35th place. Eliza Datko ran the 800m too, finishing in 2:50 in 52nd place.

Bryn Anderson broke her PR by three seconds in the 800m, finishing in 54th place, running a time of 2:55.

Clarion brought throwers as well. Brenna Armstrong threw the shot put 32’.5” landing a 12th place finish. Zander Laughlin threw shot for the boys 38’2.5”, a new PR, and finishing in 13th place.

The sprinters still had one last race for the day, the 200 meter dash. Lerch finished in 50th place running a 25:32, just shy of his PR. The distance runners closed out the day for the Comets, with Anderson running 14:18 in the 3200m coming in 19th place. Wilshire ran for the boys, finishing with a new PR in the 3200m of 10:52 in 34th place.

The Clarion Comets’ last track meet proved successful as the season began to wind down for the athletes.

With the outdoor season fast approaching for high school track and field, these special athletes will already be conditioned to help their respective Clarion County high school track and field teams.

