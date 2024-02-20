Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Grilled Peach, Rice & Arugula Salad

The grilled peaches are the ultimate “tastes like summer” salad booster!

Ingredients

3 tablespoons cider vinegar

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard



2 tablespoons canola oil2 tablespoons maple syrup1 tablespoon finely chopped shallot1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

SALAD:

1 package (8.8 ounces) of ready-to-serve long grain and wild rice

2 medium peaches, quartered

6 cups fresh arugula (about 4 ounces)

6 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

1/2 cup crumbled goat cheese

Directions

1. For dressing, whisk together the first 6 ingredients.

2. Prepare rice according to package directions; cool slightly. Place peaches on a lightly oiled grill rack over medium heat. Grill, covered, until lightly browned, 6-8 minutes, turning occasionally.

3. To serve, add bacon and 1/4 cup dressing to rice. Line a platter with arugula; top with rice mixture and peaches. Drizzle with remaining dressing; top with cheese.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

