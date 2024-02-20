Clarion’s Carver, Jones Stand Tall at PSAC Indoor Track & Field Championships

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Mackenzie Carver became the Golden Eagle track & field team’s first indoor track & field champion since 2007 and Shelly Jones earned all-conference honors in the Shot Put, as Clarion capped an exciting two-day stay at the 2024 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Indoor Track & Field Championships.

Clarion finished 12th in the team standings with 18 total points.

It was a historic day in more ways than one for the Golden Eagles. Based on the timing of the day, Jones held the distinction of being the first Clarion athlete to earn indoor all-conference honors—defined as finishing in third place or better in an event at the conference meet—since Alice Fernald took second place in the 400m at the 2019 indoor championships.

Jones put the shot a distance of 13.14m on her third attempt of the day, trailing only Slippery Rock’s Sarah Corrie and her winning mark of 13.90m.

For Jones, it is the best finish she has ever recorded at a conference championship meet, topping the twin fourth-place finishes she recorded at the indoor and outdoor championships in 2023.

That performance was topped shortly thereafter, though, as Carver won the conference championship in the 800m with a dominant coast-to-coast win. Carver took off at the starting gun and immediately took the lead on the field in the fast heat, building a lead of 20-plus meters and simply never allowing the field to catch up.

The senior entered the weekend with the best time in the event in the NCAA Atlantic Region, and all she did was improve upon that mark. Carver hit a time of 2:16.23, a new indoor PR for her and still the fastest time in the region.

With the win, Carver put herself in elite company in recent Golden Eagle track & field history. She became the first Clarion athlete to win an event at either the indoor or outdoor conference championship since Kim Hanslovan won the Javelin at the 2010 PSAC Outdoor Championships, and the first indoor champion since Erin Richard won the Mile at the 2007 competition.

Also competing on Monday was jumper Sadie Leisinger, who made her return to the indoor championships for the first time since 2021. Leisinger took 15th in the High Jump, clearing the bar at 1.51m.

