Debra A. Marshall

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 @ 07:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Debra A. Marshall, 65, of Seneca, died Sunday afternoon, February 18, 2024 at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie, following a sudden illness.

She was born in Oil City on July 21, 1958 to the late Venus J. and Ann Marie (LaVienne) Roberts.

She was a 1976 graduate of Oil City High School.

Debra was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Franklin, where she was active with the food ministry committee.

Debra enjoyed quilting, traveling, and music.

She enjoyed nature and the outdoors, hiking and using the trails in our area.

She was employed as an educational assistant for many years with the Riverview Intermediate Unit 6.

She was married in Jackson Center on August 14, 1981 to Robert L. Marshall, and he survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Robert L. Marshall Jr. and his wife Shannon of Hermitage, and Jesse D. Marshall and his wife Melani of Slippery Rock; and three grandchildren, Alyssa, Dalton, and Max Marshall.

Debra is also survived by her siblings, Kathleen M. Roberts Kozlowski and her husband Richard J. Kozlowski Jr. of West Virginia, Mary E. Roberts Noel and her husband Mark A. Noel of Grove City, and Jay E. Roberts of Oil City; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Rolo.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Venus and Ann Roberts.

At her request, there will be no public visitation.

A memorial celebration will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S. Main St., Seneca, PA 16346.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

To express online condolences to Debra’s family, visit www.hilebest.com .


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

