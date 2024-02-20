Dorothy M. (Carmichael) “Dot” Fowler, 98 of Brookville, PA, passed away on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024 at the McKinley Health Center at Laurelbrooke, Brookville, PA.

She was born on March 22, 1925 in Rimersburg, PA; the daughter of Lewis Dale and Mary Lucille (Forbes) Carmichael.

Dot was a graduate of Union High School and for many years was a Post Master for the U.S. Postal Service in Huey, PA.

She was a former member of the Eastern Star and enjoyed being active in her church.

Dot liked the outdoors and spending time with her family was her favorite thing to do.

Her memory will be cherished by her son, Michael J. Fowler and wife, Lupe, of London, KY; six grandchildren, Staci Beall and husband, Robert, of Severna Park, MD, Jamie Fowler of Ashville, NC, Troy Fowler of Frederick, MD, Stephanie Fowler of Maryland, Zachary Fowler of London, KY, and Tiffany Fowler of Springfield, OH; seven great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Vernon Carmichael and wife, Pat, of California; and a sister, Judy Murray and husband, Cecil, of Alabama.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 61 years, Joseph Frederick “Joe” Fowler whom she married Sept. 14, 1946 and who died March 20, 2008; her son Kenneth D. Fowler who died Nov. 24, 2023; brother, Dean Carmichael; and a sister, Naomi Fowler.

Friends and family will be received from 11 AM until the time of services at 12 PM on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 at the Jerusalem United Church of Christ, 527 Main Street, Rimersburg, PA 16248, with Rev. Dr. John Gareis officiating.

Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery, Rimersburg, PA.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Dorothy’s family, please visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.

