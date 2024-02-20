Exploring the Rich Heritage: A Journey into the Native American History of Western Pennsylvania

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Free Library will host a captivating evening that promises to take attendees on a journey through the rich history of Native Americans in Western Pennsylvania.

Scheduled for Wednesday, February 21st, at 6:30 pm, this event is part of the esteemed Community Big Read program, sponsored by WPSU, and is free for all to attend.

Kenneth Burkett, Executive Director of the Jefferson County History Center (JCHC) and a renowned local figure in the field of archaeology, will lead the discussion. With a distinguished career as a Carnegie Museum of Natural History Field Associate since 1983, and holding significant roles in the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology, Burkett’s expertise offers a unique lens through which to explore this vibrant history.

The evening’s discussion will not only delve into the historical presence of Native Americans in our region but also highlight Burkett’s current project on deciphering pictograms. These pictograms, ancient symbols carved or painted on rock surfaces, offer invaluable insights into the life, beliefs, and communication methods of Native American cultures.

Additionally, the program will touch on contemporary issues facing the Native American community today, providing a comprehensive view of their enduring legacy and the challenges they face in preserving their heritage.

This event at the Clarion Free Library, located at 644 Main Street, Clarion, PA, invites the community to engage with the past, understand its impact on the present, and foster a greater appreciation for the diverse cultures that have shaped our region.

For more information, visit the Clarion Free Library’s website or contact the Jefferson County History Center.

