EYES ON THE PRIZE: Shaquan Pratt Shares Success Story from Clarion to The Mile High City

DENVER, Co. (EYT) – Growing up, Shaquan Pratt admittedly had little.

He and his mother Cindy relocated to Clarion County from Aliquippa, looking for a safe place to begin a new chapter in life. Pratt was just a kindergartner when the change occurred. It’s proven to make a significant difference in his life.

The change was certainly not an easy one.

Being born in a more diverse area and suddenly moving to Clarion was a culture shock. It also involved living at a women’s shelter in the earliest part of the time in Clarion County. Thankfully, these difficulties didn’t last forever. Cindy worked to provide a place to live, found the Zion Baptist Church, and helped Shaquan adjust to his new normal.

“I didn’t grow up with a father figure, but I had so many father figures from being involved in this church. Once I found this parish is when I figured out that there were a lot of nice people in Clarion.”

As time passed, Pratt’s situation improved. He found a passion for football while attending Clarion-Limestone School District and even played a year in college at the Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology at the junior college level in Lancaster. He earned a trade degree in electrical construction and moved back to Clarion to begin a bachelor’s degree next.

He attended Clarion University for the first year before deciding to make a change and attend fellow Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) institution, Slippery Rock University. He enjoyed three years there and completed a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies. His concentration was sports management, and he added minors in business management and coaching. Through college, he used his electrical construction education to work for Allison Electric for over four years. He also met a true mentor in Ken Allison; someone who has taught him valuable lessons about taking pride in your work. Working at Allison Electric helped him finance part of his college education and continue a solid income stream through his college years.

“I’ll always be grateful for Mr. Allison for the opportunity,” said Pratt. “He taught me so much about contracting and electrical work, but he also showed pride in doing work right the first time.”

After completing college, Pratt searched for jobs in business and was most passionate about working in human resources, recruiting, and sales. He spent around four years primarily working in recruiting, including for a local organization in Guardian Elder Care. Though he enjoyed the work and performed well, something was missing. There was a part of him that felt he was capable of more and also he recognized that there may be a way to elevate his life if he took a leap of faith to try real estate.

Real estate was an industry that combined several of his passions and also a way he could put his electrical construction, business sense, and people skills to display all in one place. He gained the confidence to take the leap from several friends and family members, but also after he read a work from Robert Kiyosaki titled Rich Dad Poor Dad. The book opened his eyes to the real estate and finance industries as well as provided insight on how to be motivated to be a high achiever for yourself and your family. He started his own company on the side of working full-time in human resources.

“I think that my number one bit of advice for professionals I have is to read that book. It made me realize I overthought things too much, and I think many others would also soon realize that from reading. Sometimes the best thing to do in life is just to jump in and ask questions about how things will work out later.”

His final stop as a full-time human resources professional involved a move to Denver, Colorado, to work as a Corporate Recruiter and Human Resources Generalist for Frontline Management Senior Healthcare Services. He worked here as he built his business on the side named All Exclusive BnB. What started out as renting out his basement as an AirBnB eventually escalated to gaining a short-term rental property of his own outside his residence. The short-term rental proved to be a solid second income stream, but he felt it could be one of his several streams if he strategically gained more properties.

Pratt did not just have his eyes on any property, but the ones that could be used for important stays and celebrations. These properties he accumulated had the capabilities to add or keep amenities such as hot tubs, in-home movie theaters, rooms to host large meals, and also ones that offered beautiful views of the Rocky Mountains. But one amenity was still missing. The ability to smoke cannabis on the property.

This made him decide to begin a second business called KushKations, separate from All Exclusive BnB. This line of properties offers similar amenities and also allows guests to smoke cannabis on the properties, if they choose. With Denver being one of the early adopters of allowing for recreational cannabis use, the move was a strategic one, and it’s paid off in the long run.

Between KushKations and All Exclusive BnB, Pratt operates 20 properties in the Greater Denver area and also has one property he owns in Ohio. To hire a team to fulfill and upkeep all the unique needs these properties have, he began a third company called Carshaw Management Inc. which is a company that he’s hired a team of professionals under to keep up with his large amount of short-term rental properties. The services include a wide collection of property management duties, including landscaping, snow removal, interior design, electrical, and construction work, and cleaning services.

His team of professionals is continuing to grow and now features over 60 employees. These workers have even helped Pratt to earn contracts for property management on properties that he does not own. Interestingly, some of his team members have ties to Clarion County themselves. Olivia Love is a graduate of Clarion-Limestone and is his Chief Operating Officer (COO) and has been instrumental in acquiring seven new properties in recent years. Dynae Shaw is a Clarion University graduate and is the interior designer for his properties. She also was instrumental in developing a vision for his real estate empire. Booder Cooper is another fellow Clarion-Limestone graduate who has been an incredible mentor and friend to him and does a significant amount for the snow removal aspect of his property management business. Jesse Montana is another Clarion County native who assists Pratt in several ways as he continues to grow his real estate empire. These employees have become more like family than friends over the years to Pratt.

In addition to these team members from Clarion County, several of his employees are first-generation Americans who work incredibly hard to make a better life for themselves and their families. He’s employed professionals from five different continents and is thankful for the opportunity to learn about their cultures and lives along the way.

“It’s amazing to have this team of professionals with Clarion ties who helped me for several years and also to now have a team that has ties to all over the world. If there’s one thing that Clarion and so many people from there taught me, it’s a strong work ethic and good people from all different walks of life exist.”

The creation of this small empire has truly changed his life in more ways than just the industry he works in. Over the last two years, Pratt has committed himself to a much healthier and active lifestyle. He’s dropped over 150 pounds and is now an avid gym goer six days per week. His grind has also allowed him to achieve one of his childhood dreams, which was to buy his mom a house. When he was in elementary school, Pratt was tasked with drawing what he wanted for Christmas and he drew a photo of a big house with the idea of his mom living there. Just under 30 years later, Pratt was able to finance it and pay back his mom for the better life she fought to make for their family.

“I also have to give a lot of credit to God for allowing me to make these things possible. None of this would’ve been possible without my relationship with him.”

Shaquan Pratt may not return home to Clarion County often these days, but hunting season each year brings him home to connect with old friends and community members who became like family. Clarion once felt much less like home when he first moved here, but so many people over the years have reminded him it was a great place to spend a significant chunk of his upbringing. The Big D is home now and has offered the change of scenery needed to grow exponentially in this most recent chapter of life.

“I’ve been fortunate to meet a lot of great people who have all helped me to be here. I think the sense for finding good people is something I have learned and also was born with. That’s one of the most valuable skills I feel fortunate to have and I thank God for preparing me and bringing those people in my life to get here,” he said.

