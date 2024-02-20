 

Featured Local Job: Part-Time Night Cleaning Person at The Haskell House

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 @ 10:02 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

The Haskell House, in Clarion, has an opening for a part-time Night Cleaning Person.

Pay rate is in the $13.50-$15.00/hour range.

Responsibilities will include, but are not limited to:

  • Maintaining a cleaning log
  • Sweeping, mopping, dusting, polishing
  • Sanitizing tables, chairs, restrooms and other surfaces
  • Emptying trash cans
  • Replenishing restroom amenities
  • Occasional laundry/ironing if needed

Requirements include:

  • Availability between the hours of 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
  • Attention to detail
  • Time management and task efficiency
  • Willingness and ability to work with others as a part of a team
  • Ability to demonstrate professionalism

Interested applicants can email their resume and/or past work experience to thehaskellhouse@gmail.com.


